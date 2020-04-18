This Arlington puzzler just might have the country’s most secure job

“There’s only so much time we can spend staring at screens. Puzzling is a great solitary or group activity. It triggers memories of years gone by. It scratches a lot of itches: nostalgia, calmness, comfort,” he says. “Plus, there’s the satisfaction of getting it done. And it’s not expensive. For $12, you can get hours of entertainment.”

In a turbulent economy, Jason Schneider’s job seems secure — not to mention incredibly fun. The Arlington resident is vice president of product for Ceaco jigsaw puzzles and Gamewright games, where he tests new offerings before they hit the market. The Newton-based company’s puzzles are enjoying a renaissance as people are trapped at home looking for something to do, he says.

Advertisement

There’s also the ironic pleasure of putting something broken back together again, a fitting metaphor these days. He still can’t quite believe the resurgence, though.

“It’s an amazing moment in time. Puzzles used to be a sleepy corner of the toy and hobby world,” he says. “In the past month or so, it’s exploded.”

Ceaco puzzles are different, he says, because they’re made with a hand-crafted puzzle die that produces “twists and turns that people really like,” as opposed to cookie-cutter shapes. The company is also a licensing partner for Disney and painter Thomas Kinkade.

“We have fantastic imagery,” he says.

Schneider is also a gaming scout, fielding ideas from aspiring Milton Bradleys.

“I review their ideas and reject 99 percent of them, but some have the potential for the next household hit,” he says. (His company brought you sensations such as Slamwich and Qwixx.)

And though times may seem bleak, take heart: “Kids today are growing up in the golden age of board games in terms of sophistication, mechanisms, and engagement,” he says.

Consider that before investing in a new iPad. www.ceaco.com

Advertisement

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.