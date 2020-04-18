Pelosi says Congress is very close to deal on emergency relief package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress is “very close” to striking a bipartisan deal to replenish funds in the small-business loan program that ran out of money this week.

“We’re close. We have common ground,” Pelosi said in an interview with ABC’s “This Week” that will run in full on Sunday. “I think we’re very close to an agreement.”

House Republicans have scheduled an 8 p.m. conference call for Sunday to get an update from their leaders on the status of negotiations on replenishing the tapped-out Paycheck Protection Program, according to multiple party officials.