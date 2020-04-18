A parent can never pack away the Lego years

My boys are now almost 11 and 13, and I fear some time ago they misplaced the map that leads to these once-grand kingdoms of Lego and Playmobil. But their exquisite creations, assembled by tiny busy hands, still command their original spots of proud display. I recall each one in its former glory: fortresses with towers reaching skyward, spaceships poised for intergalactic flight, pirate ships itching to wreak havoc on the tufted berber seas. Now they all stand in various states of disrepair, projecting the sunken dignity of sand castles after the rain.

Like many Americans with some extra time in the house, I’ve recently been rearranging my living space to accommodate new rhythms, new work areas, new quantities of beans. Today I have reluctantly set my sights on clearing out the old toys in a basement play area near my writing desk.

Yet even with their toppled towers and broken wings, for me these Legos have not yet lost their powers of evocation; they are madeleines of multicolored bricks. And so a task that started as an exercise in home organizing has soon unlocked the sluice gates of memory.

As young children, the boys would scamper down from breakfast on Sunday mornings, and while I sat laboring over a review of the previous night’s concert, they would settle into their own construction work with equal rigor. Often this involved conjuring vast cityscapes or epic battle scenes. Distinctions between corporate empires of plastic swiftly crumbled as medieval Lego soldiers and Playmobil policemen were all gleefully marshalled and assigned their respective posts within a vast topography of play. There were arcane names, inscrutable histories, governing myths, all of them sealed by that members-only pact of children’s imagination.

Since that time, ages spelled with double digits have brought the banishment of such tender pleasures, their void quickly filled by basketball practices, video games, and hanging out with friends. My older son now professes to remember almost nothing of their old Sunday morning routines.

This is of course how it’s supposed to work. The poet James Fenton once even coined a name for this process of forgetting in children. He called it the “primal erasure,” and he suggested it served an important purpose. For if we were actually to recall the purity of the joy we feel in our youngest years, that almost chemically distilled sense of happiness, it might just ruin us for life. In this telling, there is a certain cosmic compassion in a child’s forgetting, a kind of necessary grace.

But has all of this really disappeared, and if so, why these upwellings of wistfulness as I pack away the toys? No, of course we parents have not forgotten. Like scholars who reconstruct and preserve ancient languages long after their last speakers have vanished, we are now the keepers of their awe, conservators of lost dialects of play-babble and of wonder. We are the palimpsests onto which children inscribe new layers of memory with each passing year. The earlier layers may no longer be legible, but those layers still reside within us. They have become us.

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.