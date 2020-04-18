Baby born — with help — to Massachusetts state trooper and wife on N.H. roadside

A New Hampshire State Police officer assisted a Massachusetts state trooper in an unexpected way Friday night — by giving guidance through a successful roadside delivery.
Jackson D’Amelio was born on the side of the Everett Turnpike in Bedford, N.H. to Christine and George D’Amelio, of Tyngsborough, just after 8 p.m., according to New Hampshire State Police.
The couple were on route to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H. when Christine when into labor, State Police said in a statement.
George, who is a Massachusetts state trooper, pulled over just north of the Bedford Tolls and called for assistance, State Police said.
New Hampshire trooper Mark Dore arrived as the infant was being born and guided the father through a successful delivery.
The new family was transported by ambulance to the Catholic Medical Center, and they are all doing well, according to the statement.
New Hampshire State Police assisted in another roadside delivery earlier this month on April 6.
