Baby born — with help — to Massachusetts state trooper and wife on N.H. roadside

A New Hampshire State Police officer assisted a Massachusetts state trooper in an unexpected way Friday night — by giving guidance through a successful roadside delivery.

Jackson D’Amelio was born on the side of the Everett Turnpike in Bedford, N.H. to Christine and George D’Amelio, of Tyngsborough, just after 8 p.m., according to New Hampshire State Police.

The couple were on route to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H. when Christine when into labor, State Police said in a statement.