Boston police officer who died of coronavirus to be buried Saturday

A Boston police officer who died from complications of COVID-19 Tuesday is set to be buried Saturday morning, according to Boston police.
At about 10 a.m. a funeral procession was expected to begin taking the body of Jose Fontanez, 53, from Mann and Rodgers Funeral Home in Jamaica Plain to St. Michael’s Cemetery, where the 29-year veteran of the department will be laid to rest.
Fontanez, the first Boston police officer to die of the virus, had served in District E-13 in Jamaica Plain since 1996, nearly his entire tenure with the department.
According to officials, 67 sworn Boston police officers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 53 of whom are still not working due to the illness. Nine civilian workers had also tested positive.
Another procession honored Fontanez Thursday as his body was taken from Boston Medical Center, where he had been hospitalized since April 3, according to his son.
A Boston native, the officer had four children and one grandchild, officials said.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said Fontanez’s death “hit us pretty tough.”
“Our first-responder families, we’re not robotic. We’re not immune," he said.
"This virus is devastating almost everyone it touches.”
