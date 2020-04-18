Boston police officer who died of coronavirus to be buried Saturday

A Boston police officer who died from complications of COVID-19 Tuesday is set to be buried Saturday morning, according to Boston police.

At about 10 a.m. a funeral procession was expected to begin taking the body of Jose Fontanez, 53, from Mann and Rodgers Funeral Home in Jamaica Plain to St. Michael’s Cemetery, where the 29-year veteran of the department will be laid to rest.

Fontanez, the first Boston police officer to die of the virus, had served in District E-13 in Jamaica Plain since 1996, nearly his entire tenure with the department.