Mid-April snowfall blankets spring flowers

It was a drastic change from the springtime scenery of the day before.

“Oh God,” Miss Worcester Diner owner and chef Kim Kniskern said she recalled thinking when she saw the snow, already dismayed at only being allowed to do takeout these days. "Now there’s snow on top of it?”

Across Massachusetts residents woke up Saturday morning to see spring flowers blanketed in snow.

“It was a little bit of a shock,” said Sarah Kyriazis, who manages online learning for the Worcester Public Schools district. “Because yesterday everything was so green and now everything’s all white.”

Snow started falling across the state Saturday night and turned into rain by afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, which said Dorchester got 2 inches of snow.

Communities in Worcester County had many of the highest recorded levels of of snowfall, with the city of Worcester getting 4.1 inches, Sturbridge getting 4.5 inches, and Grafton getting 5.4 inches.

Clusters of people lost power in Worcester County as wet snow toppled trees that felled power lines.

But for many in those areas who were not caught in the outage, the snow fell somewhere between delightful and strange.

“Just like a winter wonderland,” said Mike, a worker at Martin Tire and Auto Repair who declined to share his last name. “The snow was stuck to the trees. It was pretty cool driving into work.”

When Vanessa Symonick of Auburn, 19, awoke Saturday morning, she briefly forgot she was sequestered at home and not living on her university’s campus.

“I go to school in northern Vermont, so this wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for me,” Symonick said. “But here, it is.”

Locals took to social media to share photos of snow-encrusted flowers and unseasonably wintry landscapes.

Despite winter’s last gasp, business went on as usual with few disruptions.

“Not the way the phone’s been ringing since I got here,” Beth Brown, the eponymous owner of Beth’s Family Dining in Monson, said. “We’re hoping for a good day.”

People were relieved to find the snow melted quickly as it had appeared.

“I live right outside Worcester and I thought it was going to be really bad,” Kniskern said. “As I got closer to the city, it was kind of more like slushy rain. It wasn’t that bad, honestly, but it is kind of crazy to snow like that this time of year.”

For some, the snow was just another strange twist in an already surreal spring spent mostly at home in the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s my Easter tomorrow, because we’re Greek Orthodox," Kyriazis said. "Thinking back to what we did last year — roasting the lamb, and we were outside, and the kids were doing the Easter egg hunt — it’s a totally different feeling this year. A little bit more somber.”

Forecasters said Saturday’s clouds and rain should clear up overnight, with a sunny Sunday ahead for the region, according to forecasters, with a high of 60 degrees. The rest of the week is expected to host temperatures more typical of the season.

Some rain is expected to fall again Monday, but the sky will be partly sunny at times, forecasters said. Monday will have a high of 51 degrees before falling to 37 degrees that night.

Follow Max Jungreis on Twitter @MaxJungreis or contact him at max.jungreis@globe.com.

