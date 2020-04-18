One killed, four injured in Springfield shooting

Some of those at the gathering returned the fire. A man was taken from the scene to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

At least one person approached a home on College Street from Maynard Street, which runs parallel, around 6:50 p.m. and began firing, according to police.

One person died and four people were injured after gunfire broke out at a backyard gathering in Springfield Friday evening and spread to several nearby streets, police said.

A short time later, passengers in two cars that had left the shooting on College Street began firing at one another near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Berkshire Avenue. Police arrived to find two people walking near Beauregard Street with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, official said. They were taken to a local hospital.

Two other people were driven by car from the scene of the initial shooting to Mercy Medical Center with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. Outside the hospital, police stopped the car and found a large quantity of cocaine, as well as a gun. A man and woman were arrested, police said.

None of the four people who were injured are cooperating with police, official said.

The incident remains under investigation by state and local police.

