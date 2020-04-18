R.I. has 19 new deaths, 317 new coronavirus cases, as Governor Raimondo gives latest update Saturday

Hospitalizations were up slightly. There are 255 people hospitalized, with 67 in the ICU and 43 on ventilators, according to the most recent data.

The state Department of Health also reported another 317 positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total cases to 4,491 since the first illness was detected in Rhode Island nearly seven weeks ago. The state has now run more than 32,800 tests.

PROVIDENCE -- Rhode Island has now hit the highest number of deaths reported within a 24-hour period, with another 19 reported dead on Saturday -- reaching a death toll of 137 people from COVID-19 associated illnesses.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo is speaking at 1 p.m. Saturday in a live televised news conference at the State House about the state’s response to the virus.

Most of the deaths so far have been residents of nursing homes, as well as some living in group homes. On Friday, Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott announced plans to help nursing homes ensure the safety of their residents and their staff.

More health care workers have been licensed to assist at nursing homes, to ease the short staffing, and the state is setting up on-site testing at nursing homes with outbreaks. Rhode Island also has a fast-lane to test health care workers at nursing homes through the new rapid testing site run by CVS at Twin River.

Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island and the National ACLU filed an emergency lawsuit on Saturday seeking the immediate release of three immigrants being detained at the Wyatt Detention Center who they are argue are at high risk for serious illness or death from COVID-19 infection.

The three petitioners suffer from a variety of preexisting health conditions — including heart disease, asthma, decreased lung capacity, and diabetes — that put them at high risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, the lawsuit said. One was scheduled to have heart surgery for a serious heart condition when he was detained in February, and he has also had multiple bouts of cancer that have resulted in removal of a kidney and a thyroid gland, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court by ACLU of RI cooperating attorneys Deborah Gonzalez and Jared Goldstein, both professors at the Roger Williams University School of Law, as well as attorneys from the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project and National Prison Project, which is filing these lawsuits around the country.

“Our clients suffer from serious medical conditions that make them especially vulnerable to death from COVID-19. Yet in the face of a global pandemic that threatens vulnerable detainees like them, Wyatt has continued business-as-usual operations," Goldstein said in a statement. "By continuing to hold our clients in unsanitary conditions at Wyatt, where basic hygiene is ignored, the facility imperils their lives.”

This story will be updating during the news conference.

