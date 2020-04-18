Snow begins falling in Massachusetts overnight

April showers turned to snow overnight in some parts of Massachusetts.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory until 12 p.m. Saturday for Worcester, Western Franklin, Western Hampshire, and Western Hampden counties, with total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected in those areas.
Forecasters also anticipated a total of 1 to 3 inches in eastern Massachusetts, with an advisory in effect until 10 a.m. for eastern and western Plymouth and northern Bristol counties and southeast Providence county in Rhode Island.
Webcams capturing some snowy scenes from Boston and Westfield MA this morning -> pic.twitter.com/pESl3V6RZ2— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 18, 2020
A winter storm warning that had previously been issued was canceled, forecasters said at around 4:30 a.m.
Some Massachusetts residents took to Twitter to share the conditions in their areas.
1.25" so far. #SouthNatick @zackgreenwx @NWSBoston @WX1BOX pic.twitter.com/nRPjKpvavu— Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) April 18, 2020
[4 AM] 1.5” of wet snow so far in Westborough. Moderate to heavy snow falling with a temp of 33. @NWSBoston @WX1BOX pic.twitter.com/aD1PIjfk9l— Hayden Frank (@Hayds1221) April 18, 2020
@NWSBoston @WX1BOX Heavy wet snow Franklin, Ma. About 2” on the grass as of 3:55 AM. Sticking to pavement. Elev 360’ pic.twitter.com/hhWNFR8TOf— John LaVoie (@skiinglegend25) April 18, 2020
Really coming down in Attleboro with 1"/hr snowfall rate. Roads are still wet but picked up 0.5" on grassy surfaces. Is this really mid April? @NWSBoston #mawx #snow ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/KkDy08W4qf— Rodney Chai (@RodneyChaiWX) April 18, 2020
