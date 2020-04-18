fb-pixel

Snow begins falling in Massachusetts overnight

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated April 18, 2020, 21 minutes ago
Forecasters predicted Worcester county could see up to 4 inches of snow between 2 and 8 a.m. Saturday.
April showers turned to snow overnight in some parts of Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory until 12 p.m. Saturday for Worcester, Western Franklin, Western Hampshire, and Western Hampden counties, with total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected in those areas.

Forecasters also anticipated a total of 1 to 3 inches in eastern Massachusetts, with an advisory in effect until 10 a.m. for eastern and western Plymouth and northern Bristol counties and southeast Providence county in Rhode Island.

A winter storm warning that had previously been issued was canceled, forecasters said at around 4:30 a.m.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.