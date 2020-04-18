Woman killed in late night house fire in Methuen

The woman’s husband was injured and taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was later released, Solomon said. No one else was in the home.

The blaze erupted at around 11:25 p.m. on 2 Lisa Lane and was knocked down in about 20 minutes, Methuen Police spokesman Joseph Solomon said in a phone call.

A woman was killed when a fire engulfed in a single-family home in Methuen Friday night, officials said.

The single-family home suffered serious damage, Jennifer Mieth, Department of Fire Services spokeswoman, said in a statement.

The fire is under investigation, but does not appear suspicious, Mieth said in the statement.

Advertisement

The house had smoke detectors but they were decades old and past their expiration date, Mieth said in a phone interview. It was unclear if they were functioning, she said.

No further information was immediately available.

That fire broke out hours after a fire at 81 Ashland Ave. — about 4 miles away from Lisa Lane — displaced 10 people from a three-family Methuen home.

Shafaq Patel can be reached at shafaq.patel@globe.com.