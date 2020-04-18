13 countries demand global cooperation to lessen economic impact of coronavirus

BERLIN — A group of thirteen countries including Britain, Brazil, Italy and Germany is calling for global cooperation to lessen the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement the group said it is committed to “work with all countries to coordinate on public health, travel, trade, economic and financial measures in order to minimize disruptions and recover stronger.”

The countries emphasized the need to maintain ‘‘air, land and marine transportation links” to ensure the continued flow of goods, including medical equipment and aid, and the return home of travelers.