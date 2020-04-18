Closely watched, but controversial, model suggests coronavirus is now peaking in Massachusetts

Researchers at the University of Washington — whose state-by-state estimates have been widely followed, and sometimes panned, to track the impact of COVID-19 across the country — now predict about 3,200 deaths in Massachusetts through August, according to figures that were updated Friday. That’s down from a projection of more than 8,000 deaths earlier this week. They now expect deaths to peak on Monday, and say today may be the height of impact on hospitals, cresting well short of their total capacity.

A closely watched, but controversial, model for coronavirus cases and deaths has dramatically lowered its projections for Massachusetts and now says the load on our hospitals may peak as soon as today.

The figures, if accurate, would suggest that the much-anticipated “surge” of cases here is peaking, though the model predicts it will be at least June before it’s safe to relax social distancing in Massachusetts and start re-opening life here.

The models, by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, have been cited by federal officials and often in the media, emerged as a sort of go-to measuring stick for when life might begin to normal, and how much death and damage coronavirus may inflict along the way. But the projected numbers have swung rapidly over the last few weeks, and drawn growing criticism that some of the assumptions underlying them are faulty.

Earlier this week, for instance, state officials and local experts in Massachusetts argued that IHME was overestimating the likely death toll here because it interpreted the Baker Administration’s stay-at-home “advisory” to be looser than a more formal-sounding “order.” Epidemiologists have also criticized the modeling on scientific grounds, and say it is far too back-of-the-envelope to use be used to guide complex decisions such as when to “re-open” the nation’s economy. They point to big swings in projected death rates — like the ones seen this week in Massachusetts data — as a key reason why.

In a series of tweets posted Friday evening, Ali Mokdad, a University of Washington professor of health metrics who works on the model, said researchers there have continued to incorporate new data and tweak their models — one reason for the changing numbers. They’re now, for instance, able to use mobility data, which show people moving around far less even in states — like Massachusetts — that haven’t issued stay-at-home “orders.” Overall, on Friday, IHME lowered its projected death total for the U.S. from just under 69,000 to just over 60,000.

“The American people should be commended,” Mokdad wrote. “Their sacrifices are really helping to reduce the spread of Covid-19, which will allow the economy to reopen faster."

In Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker was set to deliver a news briefing Saturday afternoon at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. The site is among those that have been turned into field hospitals in recent weeks.

