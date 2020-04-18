New New York virus deaths under 550 for first time since April 1

NEW YORK (AP) — The daily increase in coronavirus deaths in New York state has dropped under 550 for the first time in over two weeks as hospitalizations continue to decline, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday, while warning that the crisis is far from over: Hospitals are still reporting nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 patients per day.

“You are not seeing a total overload of the emergency rooms. That doesn’t mean happy days are here again,” the Democrat said. “We are not at a point when we are going to be reopening anything immediately.”

The state logged 540 deaths Friday from the COVID-19 virus, the lowest number since April 1.