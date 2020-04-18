For draft-eligible baseball players, the opportunity to impress scouts vanished overnight

“We were getting ready to play Miami at home, a huge series, then everybody started looking at their phones and we saw what was going on,” he said. “It was like, ‘What do we do now?’ ”

Seymour was flying up the draft boards of major league teams. Then the season came to a sudden stop because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Virginia Tech lefthander Ian Seymour , a junior from Westborough, was 3-0 with a 2.21 earned run average in his first four starts this season. Switching from a two-seam fastball to a four-seamer led to him striking out 40 over 20⅓ innings with only five walks.

The same was largely true for Wake Forest lefthander Jared Shuster, a junior from New Bedford who was 2-1 with a 3.76 ERA in four starts and piling up strikeouts thanks to improved command of his secondary pitches.

Both pitchers had put themselves in position where continued success would surely have vaulted them into early rounds of the draft.

Now? They just don’t know. For draft-eligible players in college or high school, the opportunity to impress scouts vanished overnight.

“It’s unfortunate for our whole team because we had been working hard,” Shuster said. “We’re all in the dark about this. But people staying safe is more important.”

Clearly baseball is a secondary matter in the context of a national health crisis and the rising death toll. But once baseball is able to get going, the draft will be a historic one in the context of the sport because of the changes agreed to by Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association.

No date has been announced for the draft beyond it will not be held as originally scheduled on June 10. Executives expect it will be in July.

Instead of the usual 40 rounds, there will be a minimum of five and a maximum of 10. Undrafted free agents will be limited to a $20,000 signing bonus.

Counting compensation picks, a five-round draft would encompass 161 players. There were 1,217 selections last season.

For players such as Shuster and Seymour, it’s an anxious time. They are permitted to speak to scouts, but teams are not allowed to make in-person visits or watch video of workouts.

Ascending prospects are left hoping that the initial impression they made this season will be enough.

Shuster returned home and is throwing with Wake teammate Ryan Cusick, who is from Sudbury. Seymour stayed at his off-campus apartment and is working out there.

At 6 feet 3 inches and 210 pounds, Shuster has ideal size for a lefty. He also diligently worked with the Wake Forest coaches to improve his mechanics. That led to improved control and his fastball jumping up to 97 miles per hour.

Wake’s high-tech pitching lab gave Shuster a better sense of how to exploit his changeup and slider. He had 43 strikeouts in 26⅓ innings as a result.

“You can see what parts of your delivery to fix and track that with the numbers,” Shuster said. “You can see how you improve over time.”

Two scouts, who asked for anonymity, said Shuster could be among the first 30-35 picks.

Seymour ended his season with 14 strikeouts in six innings against Georgia Tech on March 8. After two solid seasons with the Hokies, he had a 2.49 ERA for Yarmouth-Dennis in the Cape Cod League last summer and carried that into season.

“I felt like last summer was the first time I had all my pitches working,” said Seymour, who may have pitched his way into the second round. “That gave me a lot of confidence. Once I got back to school, everything was about how we could do as a team and fitting into that.

“I just wanted to have fun and get better. Our team was great like that. We came to the field every day to get better.”

Tech was 11-5 when the season ended. Now Seymour and some teammates are left playing catch.

“Just keeping my arm in shape and throwing a fake inning every few days,” he said. “I’m taking my classes online and staying home. That’s all you can focus on.”

Baseball America lists Shuster 47th on its list of the 400 best draft prospects. Seymour is 96th.

Seymour and Shuster grew up Red Sox fans and would love to get drafted by their favorite team. But the main goal is just to get selected and start a journey that is certain to have some uncertain steps at the beginning.

Even if MLB teams can restart their season, minor league teams could remain shut down until 2021.

“I don’t have any idea what will happen. It’s really strange not knowing when my next game could be,” Seymour said. “But hopefully I get a chance to play pro ball. That’s my dream whether it’s with the Sox or anybody else.”

READY TO GO

Roenicke must manage emotions

Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke is eager to get back out of the field. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

At 63, Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke could have retired after last season. He has been in professional baseball since 1977 and certainly has earned that right.

But he decided to return as bench coach, then he actively pursued the manager’s job when Alex Cora had to step aside. Roenicke felt he was the best choice to lead the players through what was shaping up to be a difficult transition.

Now, with the season on hold, Roenicke is home in California and admittedly a little cranky at times.

“At this time of the year, I am not comfortable with just saying, ‘I know I’m at home and enjoy yourself.’ I just can’t do it,” he said during a get-together with reporters on Zoom this past week.

“I should be out there with the guys and trying to manage the team. It’s really difficult to sit here and relax and enjoy it. It’s not comfortable. Every morning I wake up and know I’m not supposed to be here.”

Because he so wanted to manage this particular team, Roenicke said it has been difficult seeing the last few weeks go by.

“You work so hard and we got everybody close to being ready in spring training,” he said. “I was looking really forward to managing and being with the guys and then all of a sudden, boom, a complete stop. That part of it makes it tough.”

But Roenicke also understands the staggering death toll from the pandemic and hardship caused by so many people losing their jobs is far bigger than baseball.

“That’s way more difficult than what I’m dealing with. So that keeps me in a better perspective about what I’m doing and how I feel,” he said.

Roenicke is using some of his downtime to talk to his friends in the business — Bud Black, Joe Maddon, and Mike Scioscia in particular — to discuss how best to conduct the next version of spring training whenever it gets scheduled.

“It’s nice to have other guys I can talk to about it other than our front office and coaching staff,” Roenicke said.

A few other thoughts on the Red Sox:

▪ Roenicke didn’t have too much information on the condition of Alex Verdugo, who was unable to participate in spring training as a stress fracture in his back healed.

But Verdugo posted a video on Instagram that showed him taking full-force swings at balls on a tee. So that’s progress considering he wasn’t taking cuts remotely like that last month.

▪ Roenicke mentioned how much the Sox liked righthander Austin Brice for a role in the bullpen. Brice was acquired from the Marlins in January after being designated for assignment and worked 6⅔ scoreless innings in spring training, striking out 10 with one walk.

“Our bullpen, I felt it was going to be good,” Roenicke said. “We had a lot of really good arms. [Brice] was a nice look for us, to see what he could do in spring training. He threw the ball great.”

▪ According to Baseball America, the Red Sox are expected to sign 16-year-old Dominican outfielder Miguel Bleis. He’s 6-2 and one of the best athletes on the international market.

▪ It has now been 100 days since Major League Baseball launched its investigation into the 2018 Red Sox and the charges of illegal sign-stealing.

Obviously, commissioner Rob Manfred and his deputies have pressing issues to deal with involving the pandemic and what comes next. But it’s time to wrap this up.

▪ Major league players contributed $937,100 to help fund 4 million meals for needy school-age children who are normally fed at school but are now home.

Nate Eovaldi and Mitch Moreland worked together to contact their Red Sox teammates for donations. Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals, Kyle Gibson of the Rangers, and country singer Garth Brooks worked with MLB to get the initiative going.

▪ Congrats to Amanda and Kevin Pillar on the birth of their second child, a son. Jetson Michael Pillar joined the team on Tuesday.

CHIP OFF THE BLOCK

Remembering Hank Steinbrenner

Hank Steinbrenner, right, with his late father and former Yankees owner, George Steinbrenner during a 2008 game. Hank died Tuesday at the age of 63. Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is more history than reality these days. The players are chummy before games and mutual respect flows between the ownership groups and front offices.

The last on-field dustup of any note was the fight between Joe Kelly and the immortal Tyler Austin early in the 2018 season. Bill Lee vs. Graig Nettles it was not.

The atmosphere surely would be different had Hank Steinbrenner maintained control of the Yankees.

Steinbrenner, who died on Tuesday after a long illness, ran the Yankees from 2007-08 with a streak of impetuousness that made him a popular figure at the time.

Steinbrenner insulted Joe Torre on his way out of town and once told reporters about the arbitrary deadline he imposed on trade talks for Johan Santana before informing general manager Brian Cashman.

“What a bunch of [expletive] that is,” Steinbrenner snarled in 2008 when asked about the “Red Sox Nation” marketing slogan.

Sox principal owner John Henry, who also owns the Globe, goaded Steinbrenner into more comments by sending him a Red Sox Nation membership card and a team cap signed by David Ortiz.

Hank looked and sounded a lot like his father, George Steinbrenner. As a beat writer covering the Yankees at the time, it was fantastic. Need a story? Call Hank. He would opine on most any subject.

But the Yankees finished in third place in 2008, ending a 13-year run of playoff appearances. Hank was quietly moved to the side and his brother Hal Steinbrenner took over as managing general partner.

Hal only occasionally grants interviews and guides the Yankees with a steady, determinedly noncontroversial approach. It’s boring, but it works.

The Sox-Yankees rivalry — and, really, baseball in general — needs more personality whether it’s on the field or in the owner’s box. Hank Steinbrenner had plenty of that.

ETC.

Dennehy had his 'Catch’

Actor Brian Dennehy, who had a role in the 2001 baseball film 'Summer Catch,' died on Wednesday. Nicole Bengiveno/NYT

Brian Dennehy, who died Thursday at the age of 81, won two Tony Awards and was known for his roles in a wide assortment of films including “Cocoon,” “Rambo,” “Silverado,” and of course the all-time cinematic classic “Tommy Boy.”

For baseball fans, Dennehy may be best remembered as manager John Schiffner in 2001’s “Summer Catch.”

The film, set in the Cape Cod League, was a poorly reviewed romantic comedy starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jessica Biel. Dennehy played the manager of the Chatham A’s.

Dennehy did his homework for the role, inviting the real-life Schiffner out for dinner before filming started. Both happened to have homes in eastern Connecticut at the time.

“He was a really nice man and was so gracious,” said Schiffner, who managed Chatham for 25 years. “We talked about baseball and he told some stories. It was a great night.”

Schiffner was a bit aghast when Dennehy’s character lit up a cigarette in the dugout while managing the team. But he thought his portrayal was otherwise on the money.

Ten years later, Dennehy and Schiffner happened to cross paths at a different restaurant. Schiffner went over to say hello and it took Dennehy a few seconds to remember him.

“He kind of squinted at me and then said to the people he was with, ‘Hey, I played this guy!’ It was a fun moment,” Schiffner said.

“Summer Catch” included cameos from Hank Aaron, Carlton Fisk, and Ken Griffey Jr.

Extra bases

Indians manager Terry Francona isn’t too concerned with the details of how baseball will come back. “We’ll do whatever we’re supposed to do,” he said. “Like always, the teams that handle adversity usually put themselves in a better situation to win than the other teams. That’s part of why I like our guys so much because I think they’re willing to handle adversity. This would just be another area of that. If you see baseball at some point that means that our country is coming back to a sense of normalcy, which is great. And then for us to have a season, we’re all going to have to be willing to be flexible.” … Mookie Betts is riding out the pandemic at home in Nashville playing video games and going for long walks with his wife and daughter. He told Dodgers radio voice Joe Davis in a recent interview that putting on a new uniform in spring training was difficult. “It was weird, man. It was weird,” Betts said. “It took my mom calling and saying, ‘You look good in blue.’ I accepted it. It was super weird, but it didn’t take long to get used to.” … The parking lots at Angel Stadium and Dodger Stadium are almost full. Rental car companies, who are doing little business, needed the space to park cars that are normally on the road … Roy Halladay had a Hall of Fame career and made approximately $150 million. But a report from the National Transportation Safety Board found that he had high levels of amphetamines, morphine, and an antidepressant drug when he lost control of his small plane and died in 2017. Halladay was 40 at the time and only 3½ years into retirement. For some players, leaving the game is harder than playing it. The incident remains a painful reminder that we never really know what is going on with even the most successful of players ... Happy birthday to Jackie Bradley Jr., who is 30. Bradley has 16.1 WAR since 2014, more than any Red Sox player during that time other than Betts (41.8) and Xander Bogaerts (21.2). Another good defensive outfielder, Rick Miller, is 72. Miller played for the Sox from 1971-77 and again from 1981-85. Jose Cruz is 46, Spike Owen is 59 and Frank Viola is 60. Cruz played for the Red Sox? Indeed, for a grand total of four games in 2005 before the Dodgers claimed him off waivers.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.