Former Bruin Adam Oates still dishing out assists — as personal skills coach

“Everybody’s different depending on how bored they are,” said Oates, reached at his home in Jupiter, Fla., two weeks ago. “Hey, you want to talk a little hockey? Let’s do it, let’s watch some video.

The Hall of Fame (Class of 2012) pivot, who has carved out a post-hockey niche as a personal skills coach to some 50 NHLers, is constantly on the phone or laptop with his stir-crazy clients, some of whom are desperate to use this time to improve.

“I don’t call them. They call me. I’ve got a couple guys that talk a lot. Those are the guys I talk with the most during the season. Some guys are single, some guys have kids. I enjoy it, trying to figure all this stuff out with them.”

One common theme from his chats: uncertainty in the layoff. “The guys are all wondering how long this is going to be,” he said. “Two weeks, four weeks, eight weeks … is it going to happen at all? I would imagine they’re going through a day of focus, a day of not being focused.”

Oates, 57, is coy about specifics, but his approach (summer on-ice work, in-season video breakdowns, regular phone contact) has earned him a long list of testimonials, including from Blake Wheeler, Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Mark Scheifele, Steven Stamkos, and Ryan O’Reilly, who thanked Oates in his Selke Trophy acceptance speech last season.

“I love the skates with him,” Scheifele told Sportsnet in January. “You learn a new thing every single day and you come out of the rink feeling like you got better at hockey.”

It’s refreshing for any puckhead to chat about the game these days, and few better to do it with than the razor-sharp Oates (1,420 career points), who was sixth in assists (1,079) when he retired in 2004.

A heaping helping of his thoughts on today’s game and its players:

▪ “One of the things that’s blown my mind is how much the guys train with each other. I never would have done that. Never! I wouldn’t have trained with Chris Chelios. He would try to kill me during the season. ‘Hey, thanks for breaking my finger this season, that was fun! Let’s go for beers.’ ”

▪ “The biggest difference to me is the contact. It was a little bit more vicious when we played, with more fighting. Today, they’re just opponents trying to beat you on a given night.”

Players he likes to watch:

▪ “Certain guys I gravitate to because I was like that as a player. The first guy that comes to mind is Patrick Kane, because he’s wizardly with the puck. He’s magic to watch. He creates chances every shift. He’s not a fast or big guy, but he gets it done.

“Another guy is Ryan Getzlaf. Obviously a lot bigger than me and tougher, but not the fastest skater, like me, and controls the puck and moves the puck. One of my clients is Jack Eichel. I put him in the Getzlaf category. He’s a fantastic hockey player who can do it all. Wants the puck and does it all night long.

“Then I don’t know how you can go against [Leon] Draisaitl right now, with the year he’s had. Again, magic to watch. Playing with Connor [McDavid], how they complement each other, they’re fantastic.”

▪ “I have about 20 defensemen I work with and I show them a lot of Duncan Keith video, Erik Karlsson video. They’re not my clients. What makes Karlsson special is he’s not a big guy, and they’re hunting him down every night, yet somehow he keeps breaking his team out. Same with Duncan Keith. I got to play with Ray Bourque and Ray played 25 to 30 minutes a night for 20 years, and every single night, the other team was saying, get Ray. And they couldn’t. That’s a special skill set.”

Oates is believed to be the only player to center three 50-goal scorers: Cam Neely, Peter Bondra, and Brett Hull (who had 86 goals in 1990-91). Who’s the best triggerman he ever fed?

“Let’s make it a tie between Cam and Brett. Two different styles. Cam had power and physicality, with a great touch, but in terms of us playing together, he still had to find it. He could only go up the ice as fast as I could go up the ice, and vice versa. Both he and Brett were so very intelligent. It required a lot of thought process.

“Both very, very intelligent guys. I don’t think they get enough credit for it. One thing Wayne Gretzky told me, and I’m mad I didn’t come up with it, is that the best attribute a goal scorer has — yeah, he can shoot a puck, but his greatest skill is his timing, his ability to get open off of you. I was a slower guy, so they had to wait a long time for me to do my business before they could get open. That took a different strategy for them to get open.”

On his post-hockey career:

▪ “It’s the second half of my life,” said Oates, who remarried a few months ago. “I love hockey. It’s been my life. I love working with the guys. To see the guys improve and stay healthy and play longer has been rewarding. I don’t have any children — so I suppose I have 50 children.”

CUP RUNNETH OVER

Cassidy would prefer to earn it

Bruce Cassidy celebrated with Tuukka Rask and Zdeno Chara after the Bruins defeated the Hurricanes in last year's Eastern Conference Finals. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

A Bruins season ticket-holder during a video “town hall” this past week found Bruce Cassidy in good spirits.

If the NHL season does not resume, should the Bruins be awarded the Stanley Cup?

“Absolutely!” the coach deadpanned, his team in first place overall (100 points) for nine weeks at the March 12 stoppage. “Next question.”

He smiled and continued, pausing several times to choose his words.

“Um … well, the integrity of the game says there should be playoffs, and there’s nothing better than NHL playoffs,” he said. “I do believe that’s what everyone wants. I’m no different. You want to earn it. You want the blood, sweat, and tears that go along with it. At the end of the day, if you can’t have that, and they decide to award the Cup to Boston, I mean …

“I don’t know, I haven’t thought it through long enough, but I can’t imagine we’d turn it down, correct? So, let’s hope there’s a playoff, and you can feel good about earning it, like every other team has, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

OVER AND ABOVE

Bruins keeping the puck in play

Brandon Carlo and the Bruins have only five delay of game penalties this season. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

There are few penalties more frustrating than puck-over-glass. It is one of the least malicious of hockey’s infractions, often an unforced error on a defenseman trying his best to clear the zone and missing his mark by a few inches.

Credit the Bruins for cleaning up their own end this season.

A check-in with the NHL’s stats department showed a curtailing of Boston’s “delay of game, puck over glass” calls. Through 70 games, the Bruins earned five of those minors, and were one of four teams that had five or fewer. Anaheim, Florida, and Washington each had 13, leading the league.

In 2018-19, the Bruins earned 14 puck-over-glass penalties. Even that seemed like an improvement after their jittery first-round loss to Ottawa the year before, when they took six of them in a six-game series (and three in the first period of Game 6). They had seven in four rounds of last year’s playoffs, including two each by Zdeno Chara and Brad Marchand in the first two rounds. Forwards commit their share, too.

A few factors in the Bruins’ improvement this season: the overall development of Brandon Carlo, whose confidence handling the puck greatly improved from Year 3 to Year 4 and allowed him to skate more pucks out of trouble. Fellow back liners Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, Connor Clifton, and Jeremy Lauzon, all in their third full year or fewer, continue to calm their nerves, as do forwards such as Jake DeBrusk.

It wasn’t all good on the delay-of-game front. The Bruins were one of seven teams tagged with nine or more too-many-men penalties. The most? The Senators (16), in rebuild mode ever since that ‘18 playoff series.

ETC.

Versteeg was quite a find

Kris Versteeg won two Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks. He retired this week at the age of 33. Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Kris Versteeg won two Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks, but he was not on the team that broke the Bruins’ hearts in 2013. His book-ending Cups came in 2010 and 2015.

All the more reason he harbors good will for the Black and Gold as he glides into his post-hockey life. Versteeg, who turns 34 next month, announced his retirement this past week.

The energetic winger was a gem of a late-round find. He scored 358 points in 643 games over 11 seasons, with 48 points in 93 playoff games. Not bad for a late-round pick (fifth round, 134th overall by the Bruins in 2004). Too bad he never played here, having been flipped to Chicago in 2007 for Brandon Bochenski.

In franchise history, only six players drafted later than Versteeg — Don Sweeney, Hal Gill, Craig MacTavish, P.J. Axelsson, Nate Thompson, and Randy Burridge — played more games in the NHL. Of those, only MacTavish (480) and Burridge (450) have more points than Versteeg’s 358. Playoff success? MacTavish (193), Gill (111), Sweeney (108), and Burridge (107) played in more games, but only MacTavish, who won four Cups, three as part of the 1980s Oilers dynasty, has spent more time with Lord Stanley.

In announcing his retirement, Versteeg tipped his hat to former Providence coach Scott Gordon, who broke him in as a pro in late 2006 and early 2007. Versteeg produced 55 points in 56 games for the JV Bruins. “There was one guy who took a kid with a different personality and a massive chip on his shoulder and helped give him hope,” he said of Gordon, currently coaching Philadelphia’s primo crop of prospects with AHL Lehigh Valley. “I know I wasn’t always the easiest to deal with. Without people like Scott and [Chicago GM] Dale [Tallon], the road to today would not be what it was.”

After Bochenski didn’t pan out, the Bruins sent him to Anaheim for a future piece of the 2011 Cup team, “Sheriff” Shane Hnidy. All’s well that ends well.

Loose pucks

Bruce Cassidy on ex-Maine puck-stopper Jeremy Swayman, who signed an entry-level deal: “With Tuukka [Rask] and Jaro [Halak] both in their 30s, it’s important to have some depth down the road at that position. I think [Dan] Vladar had a great year in Providence. Unfortunately, [Kyle] Keyser, a young guy, got injured. But Swayman’s gonna push those two for playing time next year in the American League, I suspect. But we’ll see what happens with Jaro’s situation down the road. Who knows? Maybe they’ll be competing for a backup spot in Boston.” … Adam Oates is currently eighth in career assists, Jaromir Jagr and Joe Thronton having passed him since he retired. The active players with the next-best shots: Sidney Crosby (801), who sits 32nd, Ryan Getzlaf (691), and Nicklas Backstrom (684) … Oates is also on an unfortunate registry: most playoff games with no Stanley Cup. The top 10: Patrick Marleau (191), Thornton (179), Steve Thomas (174), Oates (163), Brad Park (161), Brian Propp (160), Jeremy Roenick (154), Mike Fisher (146), Dan Girardi (143), and Mark-Edouard Vlasic (142). The active players on that list are Marleau, Thornton, Girardi, and Vlasic. Those in danger of making the list include Braydon Coburn (134), Joe Pavelski (134), Ryan Callahan (121), Ryan McDonagh (117), and Logan Couture (116). A lot of Sharks in that group … The longest-tenured Bruin without a Cup is Halak, who has played 520 games over 14 years and doesn’t have a contract for next season … Lot of feedback on the “Cap Era Draft” story that ran two weeks ago in this space, nearly all of it positive (readers: 1. thanks, and 2. you must be losing it). We asked who would win a seven-game series between the two squads drafted. The winner, with 57 percent of the combined vote: Team Gold, with the peak versions of Thornton and Patrice Bergeron up front, and Zdeno Chara (his Norris season) and Rask (Vezina) on the back end. As coach, I’d drool over Team Black’s Brad Marchand-Marc Savard-David Pastrnak top line, but they wouldn’t split Selke votes. Reader Bill Dumais, echoing some readers, said Gold had too much firepower and the best shutdown D pair (Chara and Brandon Carlo). He also noted that even though Bobby Orr is 72, he’d still draft him if eligible … The pause has provided ample time to look back. One random thought: Imagine what a healthy Al Iafrate could have given the mid-'90s Bruins. A year before he rode in on his Harley, in exchange for Joe Juneau, he put up 25 goals and 66 points, was the second-fastest skater, and set the slap shot record at the All-Star Game. What a talent … Another what-if from that era: Robert Lang played three games here. After one month in Boston — arriving on waivers in Sept. 1997 and leaving shortly after — the Czech pivot wound up a seven-time 20-goal scorer, with 703 points in 16 seasons, and was an All-Star in 2004 … Not all NHL contract business is on hold. The Blues re-upped defenseman Marco Scandella (four years, $13.1 million) and RFA winger Sammy Blais (two years, $3 million). With $78.5 million on the books for next season, they still have to deal with captain Alex Pietrangelo, who could be in the $8 million-$9 million range. Someone’s gotta go … Columbus signed goalie Joonas Korpisalo, an All-Star selection and RFA, to a two-year, $5.6 million extension ... The Jets and defenseman Dustin Byfuglien agreed to terminate his contract. Byfuglien who had two years left, walked away from $14 million … First-year pro Samuel Asselin, who spent the year with Boston’s ECHL affiliate in Atlanta, was named to the league’s all-rookie team. He was tied for second among rookies in goals (26) and third in points (52). Asselin, who led the QMJHL in goals (48) in 2018-19, will surely get a long look in Providence next year, when he’ll be finishing a two-year AHL deal … Stick tap to CCM, which is making full protective hoods for healthcare workers. CCM plans a daily output of 150 hoods, each including an air-purifying respirator … Just tell us the Seattle nickname already, will ya? … Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk, who took leave from his post as coach of OHL Barrie to battle stomach cancer, finished his final round of chemotherapy on Monday. “We hope this is the end of a long journey but he’s ready for anything,” son Eric wrote on Twitter. Perennially underrated, Hawerchuk averaged 1.26 points per game over his first 13 seasons (1,298 points, 1,032 games) and finished top 10 in Hart Trophy balloting four times, only once higher than fifth. He was second to Wayne Gretzky in 1985 … Jake DeBrusk, 23, has many career highlights ahead. One of them was the few games he spent on a line with his friend, Colby Cave, with the Bruins last season. “It’s a gift,” he said, remembering his former junior captain and Providence/Boston teammate during a video chat with his father, Louie, and Sportsnet commentator Ron MacLean. “The game gave us a gift.” The Oilers and Cave’s family created a memorial fund in his honor, to boost both community mental health programs and access to sports for underprivileged children. More information at NHL.com/Oilers.

Material from interviews, wire services, other beat writers, and league and team sources was used in this report.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports