Instant replay: The best sports on TV Saturday

No live sports? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at the best rebroadcasts each day

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated April 18, 2020, 34 minutes ago
Mickaël Piétrus (right) and the Celtics couldn't hold down LeBron James, who had 45 points and 15 rebounds in Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden.Barry Chin

Some channel–flipping may be required

Patriots-Chiefs, 2018 AFC Championship Game

CBS, 1 p.m.

Quick, who scored the winning touchdown in overtime in this 37-31 thriller at Arrowhead Stadium? That’s right — Rex Burkhead. Wow, you’re good.

Bruins-Canucks, Game 5, 2011 Stanley Cup Final

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

Roberto Luongo becomes the second goalie in NHL history to record two 1-0 victories in a Stanley Cup Final and the Canucks take a 3-2 lead in the series. Get the Canuck boats ready, Vancouver! Or would that be premature?

Heat-Celtics, Game 6, 2012 Eastern Conference finals

NBA TV, 10 p.m.

If you’ve ever wondered the exact game LeBron James gained full command of his powers, I’m pretty sure it was during this 45-point tour de force against a proud Celtics team.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.