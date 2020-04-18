Instant replay: The best sports on TV Saturday

Quick, who scored the winning touchdown in overtime in this 37-31 thriller at Arrowhead Stadium? That’s right — Rex Burkhead. Wow, you’re good.

Bruins-Canucks, Game 5, 2011 Stanley Cup Final

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

Roberto Luongo becomes the second goalie in NHL history to record two 1-0 victories in a Stanley Cup Final and the Canucks take a 3-2 lead in the series. Get the Canuck boats ready, Vancouver! Or would that be premature?

Heat-Celtics, Game 6, 2012 Eastern Conference finals

NBA TV, 10 p.m.

If you’ve ever wondered the exact game LeBron James gained full command of his powers, I’m pretty sure it was during this 45-point tour de force against a proud Celtics team.

