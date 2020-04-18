Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette subject of trade talks

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had trade discussions involving running back Leonard Fournette , ESPN reported Saturday. The Jaguars have until May 4 to exercise their fifth-year option on Fournette, who is scheduled to make $4.16 million in base salary in 2020. Fournette ran for a career-high 1,152 yards and caught a team-high 76 passes last season, scoring three touchdowns. His 1,674 yards from scrimmage ranked sixth in the NFL last season . . . Running back Brian Hill signed his tender offer to remain with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons announced he accepted the $2,133,000 offer. The restricted free agent received an original-round tender last month, giving the team a right to match any offer Hill received from another team or accept a fifth-round draft pick as compensation. Hill played in 12 games with two starts in 2019, rushing 78 times for 323 yards and two touchdowns along with 10 catches for 69 yards and one TD. He’ll be among the backups vying for playing time behind newcomer Todd Gurley.

Auto racing

Pagenaud wins again

Simon Pagenaud and Team Penske took a second straight victory in virtual racing, and tempers were hot at the end of this one. Page­naud, the reigning Indianapolis 500 winner, competed in his firesuit and captured IndyCar’s race on a simulated Twin Ring Motegi in Japan. A frantic final 10 laps decided the iRacing event. Essentially, Penske drivers Will Power and Scott McLaughlin were racing each other for the lead — and probably the win — when they came upon the lapped car of Oliver Askew that caused Power to touch McLaughlin’s car. McLaughlinwas sent spinning into the wall and out of contention. McLaughlin was livid and actively trying to calm himself on his simulator in Brisbane, where he awakened at 2 a.m. to prep for the series. Power fired off an angry text to Askew, then shared the contents during a post-race Zoom video conference of the podium finishers. Pagenaud then raced Power wheel-to-wheel and the cars appeared to touch before Pagenaud took the lead. He still had to hold off Scott Dixon’s last-lap attempt to pass him for the win.

Miscellany

MLS to kick off EA tourney

A five-week virtual Major League Soccer tournament will start Sunday. A number of the league’s top players will participate in the nationally televised event. Two players from opposing teams will face off in EA Sports’ FIFA 2020 game. Then the league’s eMLS players will compete in a second leg. The losing team is eliminated. Fox Sports soccer commentators will call the action . . . Bobby Winkles, the baseball coach who built Arizona State into a national power from scratch and went on to manage and coach in the majors, has died. He was 90. Winkles fielded the Sun Devils’ first varsity squad in 1959 and won national titles in 1965, 1967, and 1969. He went 524-173 in 13 years in Tempe. Winkles was a charter member of the College Baseball Hall of Fame and coached such stars as Reggie Jackson, Rick Monday, Sal Bando, Larry Gura, and Gary Gentry. Winkles went on to manage four years in the majors, going 170-213 in stints with the Angels and A’s from 1973-78.



