Michigan center Cesar Ruiz is versatile and dependable, two traits that may interest Patriots

The 6-foot-3-inch, 307-pound center has been the middle manager for the Michigan offensive for the past two seasons, calling the blocking assignments and making sure his fellow grunts are in the right place.

“I’m in charge of the whole show,’’ said Ruiz. “If something goes wrong, I’ll take the heat for it. [When] things are going good, I’ll take the shine for it as well.’’

And shine he did.

Ruiz was the beacon on an offensive line that could have four players drafted this week. He is a tough and smart competitor and believes his knowledge of varying offensive concepts have increased his stock to the point where some prognosticators have him as fringe first rounder.

“I believe that's one place that I've excelled a little bit in some of my formal interviews, my ability to remember plays and reiterate plays on the board and the way I am able to describe my film,’’ he said. “I think that's one thing I maybe impress teams with.’’

Ruiz has excellent pre-snap recognition, vision, and lateral movement. He can stunt, pull, and pick off blitzers. Ruiz is quick and takes direct angles to blocks. In addition, he demonstrates great awareness and will help teammates finish off combination blocks after his initial assignment is complete. Tenacious as a pit bull, he consistently got to the second level of the defense.

Off the field, Ruiz put in the time to refine his techniques and polish his game.

“At Michigan, I was always in my playbook, I was always studying the offense, I was always doing a lot of things like that,” Ruiz said. “I just have a thing for football. That’s where I think I stand out with these interviews, these formal interviews, because I just know so much about football and I love football. So, I’m learning new things. I’m actually locked in and engaged.’’

A center first and foremost, Ruiz does offer the position flexibility New England desires when evaluating offensive linemen.

“Most [teams] ask me about my versatility. I think a lot of people know that center was my main position, my primary position in college,’’ said Ruiz, who met informally with the Patriots at the Combine. “Like I said a couple of years back, I was born to play center, but I’m able to play anything on the interior offensive line.’’

There is some uncertainty along New England’s offensive line with starting center David Andrews coming off a missed season because of blood clots in his lungs. His status remains uncertain, though the three-time captain recently expressed optimism that he will return this season.

New England has a lot of money committed to starting guards Joe Thuney ($14.7 million) and Shaq Mason ($5 million), so if one of them were traded, Ruiz could battle for a spot.

Ruiz, who grew up on the rough and tumble streets of Camden, N.J., (“It’ll test your character, it will either make or break you,’’ he said of his hometown) lost his father when he was just 8 years old. Cesar Sr. was struck by an automobile after he had stopped to help another driver who had broken down on a South Jersey highway.

He took comfort in playing football and said he still “plays for my dad” to this day.

“Football came into my life when I was 10 years old. I really played because my mom really wanted me to get out of the house,’’ said Ruiz, who calls his mother “the most influential person” in his life. “It was kind of a therapeutic thing for me, one of her things, because I was still mourning the death of my father. And she saw it. Basically, what she did was try to find something that would help me out.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.