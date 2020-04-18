More ‘Classic Celtics’ games will be aired on NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston has added another slate of games to its “Classic Celtics” broadcasts, featuring some of the best performances by Larry Bird and Paul Pierce and including several guests stars providing commentary.

The new series of games begins Sunday with a pair of comeback victories, with NBC Sports Boston integrating a theme element into this group of classics. Themes include the Best of Larry Bird, Best of 2008, and Victory from the Jaws of Defeat.

Fans will continue to hear unique first-hand accounts from Celtics players, executives, and legends of teams past during the telecasts. Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, Kendrick Perkins, Eddie House, Jerry Sichting, and Gerald Henderson are among the guests that will appear (from their homes, of course) to commentate.