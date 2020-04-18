More ‘Classic Celtics’ games will be aired on NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston has added another slate of games to its “Classic Celtics” broadcasts, featuring some of the best performances by Larry Bird and Paul Pierce and including several guests stars providing commentary.
The new series of games begins Sunday with a pair of comeback victories, with NBC Sports Boston integrating a theme element into this group of classics. Themes include the Best of Larry Bird, Best of 2008, and Victory from the Jaws of Defeat.
Fans will continue to hear unique first-hand accounts from Celtics players, executives, and legends of teams past during the telecasts. Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, Kendrick Perkins, Eddie House, Jerry Sichting, and Gerald Henderson are among the guests that will appear (from their homes, of course) to commentate.
Here’s the schedule:
GREAT COMEBACKS
Sunday, 7 p.m.
▪ Celtics vs Nets, May 25, 2002
Pierce and Antoine Walker lead the Celtics tothe greatest fourth-quarter comeback in NBA playoff history.
Sunday, 9 p.m.
▪ Celtics vs Lakers, June 12, 2008
The Celtics fight back from 24 points down to win Game 4 of the 2008 NBA Finals.
THE BEST OF LARRY BIRD
Monday, 8 p.m.
▪ Celtics vs Hawks, March 12, 1985
Bird scores a franchise-record 60 points.
Tuesday, 8 p.m.
▪ Celtics vs Lakers, June 8, 1984
The “heat game” in Game 5 of the 1984 NBA Finals.
Wednesday, 8 p.m.
▪ Celtics vs Hawks, May 22, 1988
Larry Bird and Dominique Wilkins staged one of the greatest duels in NBA history.
VICTORY FROM THE JAWS OF DEFEAT
Sunday, April 26, 7 p.m.
▪ Celtics vs Lakers, May 31, 1984
Gerald Henderson stole James Worthy’s inbounds pass with 13 seconds left in the game to tie it. The Celtics won in overtime and tied the NBA Finals at one game apiece.
Sunday, April 26, 9 p.m.
▪ Celtics vs Pistons, May 26, 1987
Larry Bird stole the ball and a likely win from Detroit in Game 5 of the 1987 Eastern Conference finals.
BEST OF 2008
Monday, April 27, 8 p.m.
▪ Celtics vs Wizards, Nov. 2, 2007
Opening night of the 2007-08 regular season.
Wednesday, April 29, 8 p.m.
▪ Celtics vs Cavaliers, May 18, 2008
Paul Pierce vs LeBron James in an epic Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs.
Friday, May 1, 8 p.m.
▪ Celtics vs Lakers, June 5, 2008
Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals.
Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.