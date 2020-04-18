Patriots re-sign DL Adam Butler

The Patriots announced Friday afternoon that they re-signed restricted free agent Adam Butler . Terms were not announced. The 26-year-old defensive lineman signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Vanderbilt three years ago. Since then, he has played in all 48 regular-season and all seven postseason games, including two Super Bowls. He racked up six sacks in 2019 . . . The NFL will hold a practice remote draft Monday, three days before the real thing is done in the same way. Lions general manager Bob Quinn did not provide details on the proceedings — except what his team has planned. “We’re going to do a couple internal tests and trial runs here,” Quinn said in a Zoom meeting to preview the draft. “The league is having a mock draft, mock trial run on Monday that we’ll participate in.” Commissioner Roger Goodell ordered all team facilities closed in March, and later required club personnel to conduct the draft from their homes. Because of the reliance on free-flowing communication, the league decided to stage a mock draft to ensure all goes smoothly next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The draft originally was scheduled for Las Vegas, but the NFL canceled all public events last month as a safeguard against the coronavirus. On April 6, Goodell instructed teams on how they should plan to make selections . . . The Bears released veteran tight end Trey Burton after his injury-riddled season. Burton, 28, dealt with a groin injury all last season and went on injured reserve in November after hurting his calf in a win over Detroit. He had 14 receptions for 84 yards in eight games, but when the Bears signed former All-Pro Jimmy Graham last month, that put his future in question. Burton agreed to a $32 million, four-year contract with Chicago in free agency in March 2018. He set career highs with 54 receptions for 569 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with the Bears.

Guard Malachi Flynn, a consensus All-American and the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, will forgo his senior season at San Diego State and enter the NBA Draft. Flynn became the most decorated player in Aztecs history in his one season at SDSU after transferring from Washington State and sitting out a year. He led SDSU to a 30-2 record, the regular-season MWC title, and a No. 6 ranking. Although Flynn transferred to SDSU because he wanted to be part of a winning program; he never got a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Aztecs were projected as a No. 1 or 2 seed before this year’s tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Flynn averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds . . . North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony, a high first-round draft prospect who said last month he was delaying any announcements while looking to find ways to help amid the pandemic, officially entered the draft. The 6-foot-3-inch Anthony — son of former UNLV and NBA player Greg Anthony — averaged a team-high 18.5 points, starting with 34 points against Notre Dame to set an Atlantic Coast Conference record for points by a freshman in his debut . . .Isaiah Todd has become the second player to jump from high school to the G League this week, signing with the league with the intent of joining its new elite program. Todd’s signing was announced Friday, one day after Jalen Green became the first in the program. Todd was a highly recruiting forward at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. He was a McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand Classic selection this year. The G League is still working on many details of the new program and says players such as Todd and Green will have “a chance to begin their professional careers while receiving mentorship and life skills training.”

NHL

Dustin Byfuglien, Jets part ways

Dustin Byfuglien and the Winnipeg Jets agreed to mutually terminate his contract after a contentious season. The agreement ended a lengthy dispute between the 35-year-old Byfuglien and the organization over his absence this season. Because there was no financial settlement as part of the termination, the defenseman walked away from the $14 million remaining on his contract with no guarantee he’ll play again. It ended seven months after Byfuglien told the Jets he’d lost the desire to play and following surgery in October to repair an ankle injury, which prompted a grievance filed through the NHL Players’ Association and settled Friday. Agent Ben Hankinson told the AP by e-mail that Byfuglien doesn’t have anything to say and “will take some time to decide” on his future . . . The Columbus Blue Jackets signed All-Star goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to a two-year contract worth a reported $5.6 million. Korpisalo, who turns 26 on April 28, set single-season career records in multiple categories — including games played, wins, and goals-against average — after taking over as the starter when Sergei Bobrovsky left via free agency. He was set to be a restricted free agent when his current contract expired after the season. Korpisalo’s first half earned him a spot on the NHL All-Star team, but his knee injury in late December sidelined him for 24 games. That opened the door for rookie Elvis Merzlikins to also stake his claim for the Blue Jackets’ starting job.

Miscellany

Marion Hollins, visionary golf architect, elected to Hall of Fame

Marion Hollins, a visionary in golf course architecture who helped develop Augusta National, was elected into the World Golf Hall of Fame through through the contributor’s category. She joins a 2021 class that so far includes Tiger Woods. The induction is planned for March in Florida. Hollins, who died in 1944 when she was 51, was US captain of the first Curtis Cup in 1932, and the 1921 Women’s Amateur. Hollins is the 40th woman selected for the Hall of Fame, and seventh to be chosen primarily for developing golf . . . Bob Hermann, the soccer executive who launched the Hermann Trophy given annually to the top college soccer players in the United States, has died at age 97. His family said he died Monday at his home in the St. Louis suburb of Ladue. A key figure in the rise of the professional sport in the United States in the 1960s, Hermann was inducted into the US National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2001.