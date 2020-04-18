Stefanie Dolson contracts coronavirus

“This virus has hit pretty close to home," said Dolson, who, along with Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese , is one of two WNBA players known to have contracted the virus. “My mom, she ended up being admitted into the hospital for about four days. She had severe symptoms, pneumonia. But because of the team of healthcare workers that was there, she’s home safe now and healthy.”

Dolson said in a video that aired Friday night during ESPN’s broadcast of the WNBA draft that she and her “whole family” tested positive about a month ago, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson announced that she tested positive for the coronavirus, making her the first known Chicago professional athlete to contract COVID-19.

Dolson, who is living in New York, did not share any details about her own condition and could not be reached for comment by the Tribune. However, the team’s principal owner, Michael Alter, told the paper that Dolson’s symptoms “never got really bad.”

Alter said that team officials consulted with doctors with the University of Chicago Medicine, which is the team’s official healthcare provider and a major sponsor. Sky coach James Wade said the WNBA has conferred with Dolson on her treatment options.

ATP’s Big Three discuss aid

Novak Djokovic says he spoke with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal about working with the ATP to set up a fund to help lower-ranked tennis players financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

During an InstaGram live session he held with three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka on Saturday, Djokovic described what he called “a long conversation” with Federer and Nadal about “how we can contribute and how we can help lower-ranked guys who obviously are struggling the most.”

Djokovic talked about trying to amass somewhere around $3 million to $4.5 million to distribute, perhaps to players ranked from around 200th or 250th to around 700th.

He said the ATP and “most likely” the Grand Slam tournaments would be involved.

Djokovic also said there would be a system devised to determine which players were most in need of the cash.

The men’s and women’s professional circuits have been shut down for more than a month because of the COVID-19 outbreak and are suspended at least until mid-July.

Serena’s coach starting new tennis league

Patrick Mouratoglou, the coach for Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, said he was starting an independent tennis league to have professionals play matches without spectators starting in May at his academy in Nice, France.

With the ATP and WTA on pause during the coronavirus pandemic, Mouratoglou announced his venture, calling it the Ultimate Tennis Showdown or UTS. He said the plan is to live-stream 10 matches per weekend for five weekends in May and June.

The competition is slated to start May 16. That is when 10th-ranked David Goffin of Belgium, a three-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, is scheduled to face 103rd-ranked Alexei Popyrin of Australia, whose father is the co-founder of the UTS.

The next Grand Slam tournament on the calendar is supposed to be the U.S. Open, which is planning to begin main-draw competition on Aug. 31 in New York.

The French Open’s start was postponed from May until September, while Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since 1945.

Junior Golf tourney called off

The San Diego Junior Golf Association canceled the 53rd annual IMG Academy Junior World Championships set for July 4-10 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event annually attracts more than 1,250 golfers from more than 50 countries to Torrey Pines and other San Diego golf courses

Many of PGA and LPGA players faced their initial international competition at the Junior Worlds. Tiger Woods was a six-time winner. Other champions included Lorena Ochoa, Amy Alcott, Ernie Els, Phil Mickelson, Craig Stadler, Corey Pavin, John Cook, Billy Mayfair, Anthony Kim and Jason Day.

The tournament has long been known as a recruiting haven for college coaches.

English Derby in July?

The English Derby will take place early July under the British Horseracing Authority’s “best-case scenario” planning for a resumption of racing. It was originally scheduled for June 6. Racing is currently suspended indefinitely in Britain and the season’s first four Classics have been delayed from their usual slots in the calendar. In a communication sent to trainers on Friday evening, the BHA said: “Our planning would allow for the [1,000 and 2,000] Guineas to be run in early June, and the Derby and Oaks in early July, with Royal Ascot still scheduled to take place in its existing slot commencing on June 16.” . . .Soccer matches and other sports events in Spain will take place in empty venues at least until the end of the summer, said José Luis Martínez-Almeida, the mayor of Madrid, during a radio interview. “In the spring and summer there won’t be any events with crowds in Spain, and possibly not in the fall either,” Martínez-Almeida said. “Because obviously the situation will not be fully under control. We will have to change our habits and behaviors even after being allowed to go back on to the streets.” Spain has been one of the hardest-hit countries with more than 190,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, only behind the United States. More than 20,000 have died in the European nation . . . West Ham chief executive Karren Brady believes the timescale for an English Premier League return is no clearer than when the coronavirus lockdown started almost a month ago. The EPL stated after talks with the 20 clubs on Friday its objective remains to complete the season but “at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of COVID-19 develops” . . . Siya Kolisi, the first black captain of South Africa’s Rugby World Cup champion, and his wife, Rachel, have fast-tracked the launch of The Kolisi Foundation to help provide their needy country with hand sanitizer, masks and goggles and other equipment for the Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth and Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town. South Africa has confirmed more than 2,700 cases of COVID-19, and 50 deaths. The nationwide lockdown being imposed relatively early in South Africa on March 27 has been credited with helping control the spread of the coronavirus, bringing the daily average increase in cases down from 42 percent to 4 percent.