Thin on young talent, Patriots need to hit on draft picks — right now

2012: Chandler Jones, Dont’a Hightower.

Add in a few more names from the later rounds — Rob Gronkowski, Marcus Cannon, Jamie Collins, Logan Ryan, Duron Harmon — and over a four-year period Bill Belichick drafted the foundation of his teams for the decade. Most of the talent on the Patriots’ three Super Bowl teams this decade was homegrown.

Now look at the Patriots’ first-round picks from the latter half of the decade:

2014: Dominique Easley.

2015: Malcom Brown.

2016: No first-round pick (Deflategate).

2017: No first-round pick (traded for Brandin Cooks).

2018: Isaiah Wynn, Sony Michel.

2019: N’Keal Harry.

Easley and Brown are long gone, while Wynn, Michel, and Harry have not lived up to expectations thus far. The result was the NFL’s oldest roster by a wide margin in 2019 — and a roster that quickly fizzled out in the playoffs in January.

For a team that builds its core from within, the Patriots are thin on young talent. The Patriots have gotten very little out of the draft over the last half-decade.

Some of it has been by design — such as in 2017, when the Patriots basically punted on the draft in lieu of acquiring veteran players. In general, the Patriots have eschewed rookies for veterans over the last few years to match the timeline of their aging quarterback, Tom Brady.

Now Brady is gone, as are most of the Patriots’ veteran free agents. It’s time for the Patriots to turn the page to the 2020s. And it’s time for Belichick to start hitting on draft picks again. The Patriots have 12 picks in this year’s draft, though only two of the top 96.

“Look, each draft is different, every year is different, each player is different,” Belichick said this past week, defending his recent draft record. “So, I think to sit here and rehash the 2015 draft or the 2006 draft or whatever it is — again, there are fundamentals to the process and we always try to improve those. So, we’ll try to do the best job that we can this year in every round.”

The cupboard isn’t totally barren — just unproven. Maybe Jarrett Stidham, last year’s fourth-round pick, turns into the next starting quarterback. Perhaps last year’s rookie class — which includes cornerback Joejuan Williams, defensive end Chase Winovich, running back Damien Harris, and a couple of offensive linemen who never played a snap — is ready to take off in Year 2. Maybe Gunner Olszewski is ready to be the next Julian Edelman.

But several years of poor drafting have caught up to the Patriots. They didn’t have a No. 1 tight end in the pipeline last year to replace Gronkowski when he retired. They still have a major hole at wide receiver. The defensive line needs more young talent, the linebacker corps is paper thin, and they don’t have a young safety developing behind McCourty.

“Outside of the secondary, which is one of the best in the league, the rest of their roster I think is one of the worst in the NFL,” Jeff Davis, the head oddsmaker at Caesars sportsbook in Las Vegas, told ESPN this past week. “I’m very much struggling to find this team being a 10-win team. I’m just not buying this team at all. This team will show just how good Belichick and his staff are, compared to some of the other staffs. This might be the year that reality sets in with New England.”

The Patriots had the oldest 53-man roster in the NFL last season. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

If the Patriots are going to maintain their championship pedigree over the next decade, they need to start drafting and developing the next franchise cornerstones.

The standouts from the 2010-13 drafts — McCourty, Gronkowski, Solder, Cannon, Jones, Hightower, Collins, Ryan, and Harmon — won 22 Super Bowl rings among them.

The drafting hasn’t been all bad recently. Joe Thuney was a home run in the third round of 2016. Same with Shaq Mason and Trey Flowers in the fourth round of 2015. Elandon Roberts and Ted Karras were solid sixth-round picks in 2016. Ja’Whaun Bentley, a fifth-rounder in 2018, might become a starting linebacker.

But the hits of the last five drafts are overshadowed by the misses. The first three draft picks of 2015 were mediocre-to-bust: Brown, Jordan Richards, and Geneo Grissom. In 2016, the Patriots had four picks in the top three rounds, and only Thuney produced for the Patriots. Cyrus Jones and Vincent Valentine were busts, and Jacoby Brissett was traded after one year for a backup wide receiver.

The 2017 draft was almost a total wash, with Belichick trading away all but four picks, and only Deatrich Wise making an impact (a modest one). The 2018 draft produced two contributors in Wynn and Michel. Second-round pick Duke Dawson was released before playing a snap, and none of the late-round picks have done much, if anything.

And even some of the hits haven’t been all too great. Flowers certainly was a great pick in 2015, but he’s gone now. Same with Roberts and Karras. Malcolm Mitchell was productive, but he lasted just one season because of chronic knee injuries. Two late-round picks — Kamu Grugier-Hill and Darryl Roberts — have been solid NFL players, but for other teams. Both were released by the Patriots before playing a snap.

The 2019 draft offers some hope. Harry’s rookie season was sidetracked by an injury, but he’s a physical specimen, and his talent is obvious. Williams could develop into a big, physical cornerback on the outside. Winovich was an excellent sub rusher in his rookie season. Harris didn’t get a chance to prove himself last year because Michel stayed healthy all season. Neither Yodny Cajuste or Hjalte Froholdt played a snap last year, but perhaps one of them can become a starting offensive lineman in the future. And if Stidham works out as a starting QB, then he’ll become one of Belichick’s all-time best draft picks.

But the Patriots’ young pipeline is mostly dried up. It’s time to start finding the next Edelmans, and Hightowers, and Gronkowskis to lead the Patriots through the 2020s.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin