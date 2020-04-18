Top offensive linemen in the NFL Draft

We’re breaking down the top prospects, position by position, in the days leading up to the NFL Draft. Today, it’s defensive linemen:

Mount Mekhi has a fabulous combination of size and athleticism and likely will be some team’s left tackle for the next decade. He bends naturally and backpedals smoothly before striking rushers with heavy hands. In the run game, he simply overwhelms opponents.

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa, 6-5, 320, 4.85, 1

Another franchise tackle, Wirfs has a powerful blend of strength and athleticism. He won state titles in wrestling (can’t confirm if his opponent was a bear), shot put, and discus. He can lock down speed pass rushers with quick feet and a quick jolt to the chest.

John Simpson, Clemson, 6-4, 321, 5.24, 2

An interior mauler, Simpson is the best guard in the draft. He helped the Tigers to a 29-1 record as a starter and helped create a ton of open roads for running back Travis Etienne. Another standout high school wrestler (at Fort Dorchester High!), Simpson has nice initial punch.

Solomon Kindley, Georgia, 6-3, 337, 5.5, 2

A high-motor guard, this brute gives maximum effort from snap to whistle on every play. A scrappy dude with excellent hand strength, Kindley shines in tight spaces where he can lock his mitts on a defender and push him back to the second level.

Cesar Ruiz, Michigan, 6-3, 307, 5.08, 1-2

The consensus top center in the pool, Ruiz has an excellent combination of physical skills, intelligence, and leadership. He has big, strong hands, allowing him to redirect and punish defenders at the point of attack and at the second level.

Best of the rest: T Jedrick Wills, Alabama (6-4, 312, 5.05); T Austin Jackson, Southern Cal (6-5, 322, 5.07); G Ben Bredeson, Michigan (6-5, 315, 5.28); G Shane Lemieux, Oregon (6-4, 310, 5.11); C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU (6-3, 312).

Vitals from the NFL Combine.

