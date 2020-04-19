Here are some highlights from last night’s ‘One World: Together at Home’ global concert

It was another star-studded stab at comforting millions from the confines of their homes. “One World: Together at Home," a multi-platform livestream concert, aired across the world Saturday night, showcasing the talents of Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Lizzo, and many, many more.
The eight hour event, which was broadcast on NBC, CBS, and ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern time, was organized by the antipoverty group Global Citizen, the World Health Organization, and a number of A-listers seeking to raise funds for coronavirus response efforts.
The streaming special kicked-off with a six-hour pre-show followed by the two-hour concert, and interspersed music, comedy, and messages of hope and gratitude. Here are some of the highlights from the prime time special that has already raised more than $127 million.
Advertisement
Lady Gaga reminded the world to “Smile"
Introduced as “the woman who put this entire evening together,” Gaga opened the show by extending thanks to healthcare workers on the front lines, to Global Citizen and WHO, and with a message for viewers at home.
“What I’d like to do tonight, if I can, is just give you the permission to, for a moment, ‘Smile,’" she said as she began singing and striking the chords of “Smile” on her keyboard.
Gaga assisted in securing the night’s stacked lineup, according to event organizers.
.@LadyGaga reminds us to “smile” and be compassionate toward one another during these difficult times. Watch her incredible performance for One World: #TogetherAtHome and do your part to fight COVID-19 by taking the pledge to stay home: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy. pic.twitter.com/01jWBBpexI— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020
Rolling Stones rocked “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones all tuned-in for an uplifting performance of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want."
🤘 If you start us up, we’ll never stop fighting for global health. Take action with The @RollingStones: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/Dpze2tNyCW— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020
Beyoncé talked about inequities in coronavirus response efforts
In what organizers called a “surprise appearance,” Beyoncé joined the global livestream to voice her support of the heroic workers fighting COVID-19. She also took the moment to discuss the disproportionate impact being felt among Black Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Advertisement
“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home," she said, “African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis." She cited a report from her home city, Houston, showing that of the coronavirus deaths within the city, 57 percent were African American, while black residents make up just 22.5 percent of Houston’s population.
Beyoncé joins the One World #TogetherAtHome concert to share a heartfelt message. ❤️pic.twitter.com/OftmSRM71z— The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) April 19, 2020
Paul McCartney offered message and music
Before performing the Beatles’ “Lady Madonna," Paul McCartney provided a political message to leaders near and far: “Let’s tell our leaders we need to strengthen the health care system around the world so that a crisis like this never happens again.”
McCartney’s performance was accompanied by videos of healthcare workers on the front lines.
The greatest living musician pays tribute to health care workers.— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 19, 2020
Thank you, Sir Paul McCartney. 👏👏#TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/w8XRPzPz9y
Late night hosts rallied for the cause
Hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon tag-teamed commentary throughout the the two-hour concert, offering comic relief and familiar late-night talk show banter.
⭕️ We’re LIVE! @FallonTonight, @JimmyKimmelLive, and @StephenAtHome are kicking off One World: #TogetherAtHome in support of the @WHO and health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Turn up the volume, get cozy, and tune in NOW: https://t.co/QMSMOngS2h pic.twitter.com/KkVkZOl7lu— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020
As they wrapped up the special, Colbert offered: “On behalf of myself and the thousands of Jimmys hosting tonight, we want to thank Global Citizens for making this possible.”
Which segued into the finale of the eight-hour special.
Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli belted a ballad
Andrea Bocelli teamed with Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, and others to perform his 1999 “The Prayer.”
.@LadyGaga, @CelineDion, @AndreaBocelli, @Lang_Lang, and @JohnLegend's incredible One World: #TogetherAtHome final performance will leave you speechless. Join us as we all unite as a global community against COVID-19: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy pic.twitter.com/AfC2b6u8ZK— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020
Watch more moments from the livestream event:
Former First Ladies @MichelleObama and @LauraWBush appeared on One World: #TogetherAtHome to stand in solidarity with @WHO and the incredible health care workers defending our communities against COVID-19. Do your part to fight this crisis at https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy. pic.twitter.com/yTxjQfGE1Y— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020
Are we out of the woods? Not exactly, but we can all do our part to help each other get through the coronavirus pandemic #TogetherAtHome. You can take action with @TaylorSwift13 to support @WHO, frontline health care workers, and everyday heroes here: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy pic.twitter.com/mTm1EaHTw0— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many people around the world. But with the power of collective action, we know change gon’ come. Watch @Lizzo's soulful performance and take action now: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy. #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/2nSeSAPYCI— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020
Heroes on the frontlines, this song is for you ❤️ Join @Eltonofficial in thanking frontline workers for protecting our communities during the pandemic. Do your part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 at https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy. #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/WeClpDwwWs— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020
The duet of our dreams 😍 Thank you @JohnLegend and @SamSmith for this incredible performance! Join them and take a stand for global health today: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy pic.twitter.com/uy9FIBH1mm— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.