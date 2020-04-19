Here are some highlights from last night’s ‘One World: Together at Home’ global concert

The streaming special kicked-off with a six-hour pre-show followed by the two-hour concert, and interspersed music, comedy, and messages of hope and gratitude. Here are some of the highlights from the prime time special that has already raised more than $127 million.

The eight hour event, which was broadcast on NBC, CBS, and ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern time, was organized by the antipoverty group Global Citizen, the World Health Organization, and a number of A-listers seeking to raise funds for coronavirus response efforts.

It was another star-studded stab at comforting millions from the confines of their homes. “ One World: Together at Home ," a multi-platform livestream concert, aired across the world Saturday night, showcasing the talents of Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Lizzo, and many, many more.

Lady Gaga reminded the world to “Smile"

Introduced as “the woman who put this entire evening together,” Gaga opened the show by extending thanks to healthcare workers on the front lines, to Global Citizen and WHO, and with a message for viewers at home.

“What I’d like to do tonight, if I can, is just give you the permission to, for a moment, ‘Smile,’" she said as she began singing and striking the chords of “Smile” on her keyboard.

Gaga assisted in securing the night’s stacked lineup, according to event organizers.

Rolling Stones rocked “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones all tuned-in for an uplifting performance of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want."

Beyoncé talked about inequities in coronavirus response efforts

In what organizers called a “surprise appearance,” Beyoncé joined the global livestream to voice her support of the heroic workers fighting COVID-19. She also took the moment to discuss the disproportionate impact being felt among Black Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home," she said, “African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis." She cited a report from her home city, Houston, showing that of the coronavirus deaths within the city, 57 percent were African American, while black residents make up just 22.5 percent of Houston’s population.

Paul McCartney offered message and music

Before performing the Beatles’ “Lady Madonna," Paul McCartney provided a political message to leaders near and far: “Let’s tell our leaders we need to strengthen the health care system around the world so that a crisis like this never happens again.”

McCartney’s performance was accompanied by videos of healthcare workers on the front lines.

Late night hosts rallied for the cause

Hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon tag-teamed commentary throughout the the two-hour concert, offering comic relief and familiar late-night talk show banter.

As they wrapped up the special, Colbert offered: “On behalf of myself and the thousands of Jimmys hosting tonight, we want to thank Global Citizens for making this possible.”

Which segued into the finale of the eight-hour special.

Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli belted a ballad

Andrea Bocelli teamed with Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, and others to perform his 1999 “The Prayer.”





Watch more moments from the livestream event:

















Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.