Berklee to give honorary degrees to Mikhail Baryshnikov, André De Shields, Sheila E., John Legend, and Cassandra Wilson

Five world-renowned artists will join the ranks of Duke Ellington, Aretha Franklin, and Missy Elliott as honorary doctorate recipients from Berklee College of Music during the school’s virtual commencement ceremony.

On May 9, the school will present choreographer and ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov and Broadway actor and dancer André de Shields with honorary Doctor of Arts degrees from Boston Conservatory. Percussionist Sheila E., singer-songwriter John Legend, and jazz singer Cassandra Wilson will receive honorary Doctor of Music degrees from the college. The recipients were selected for their achievements in the arts and contributions to the culture of America, according to the college.