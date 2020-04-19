106 positive cases at Revere nursing home account for city’s surge; Somerville seniors quarantined

"A vast majority are located within a private nursing facility,” Arrigo said in a news release.

Mayor Brian Arrigo of Revere announced Sunday that the total number of positive cases in his city was tipping toward 700, with a single nursing home accounting for nearly all of the 117 newest cases.

The unrelenting scourge of COVID-19 in nursing homes statewide has kept the numbers of positive cases, hospitalized patients, and dead residents on a continual escalation, which did not relent over the weekend.

The 106 positive cases — 85 residents and 21 staff members — at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center account for the city’s increase. Three of its residents have died.

“It is important to note that more than half of the residents and many of the staff members are asymptomatic,” said Richard Feifer, the care center’s chief medical officer.

Positive test results for a couple of employees triggered the National Guard last week to conduct two rounds of tests that included everyone in the center.

“We are doing everything in our power — and everything medical experts know of at this time — to protect our patients, residents, and employees,” Feifer said.

As of Sunday evening, Revere had 696 cases citywide.

Statewide, the virus has been reported at 250 long-term care facilities and nearly 6,000 patients and workers have been sickened, according to the state.

The state-run Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, the site of an initial outbreak of virus-related deaths, saw three more veterans die over the weekend, state health officials said Sunday. Two of the deaths were confirmed as related to COVID-19, according to the state Office of Health and Human Services.

To date, the home has had a total of 50 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

Mayor Joseph Curtatone of Somerville opted to play it safe after eight residents at Mount Pleasant Senior Apartments tested positive and three were hospitalized. On Saturday, Curtatone placed the 72 residents at the 65-unit complex on a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“Based on how fast this virus spreads and the fact that not everyone in the building has been able to get tested, we have to assume that there are more than eight positive cases," Curtatone said in a quote provided by a spokeswoman. “Immediate quarantine is our best option for protecting these vulnerable residents.”

Residents at the complex are treated by their individual doctors, not by the facility, according to the mayor’s office.

The Brockton Health Center had two new deaths Saturday but there has been “no determination that those were COVID deaths,” said Geoff Thompson, a spokesman for the center. Ten of its residents remained hospitalized as of Sunday, he said.

In fewer than three weeks, the center has had eight confirmed coronavirus deaths.

“This is an extraordinary situation,” Thompson said in a phone interview Sunday. “It’s shocking. We’re not even through the month of April and look what’s happened.”

The Brockton center’s first case was April 2. It now has 31 cases, with 80 more pending at the lab, and 12 out of 15 staff members have tested positive.

Williamstown Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center also has been hit hard by the virus.

On April 5, the nursing home had 6 dead. That number has risen to 15.

The latest fatality occurred on Thursday, according to Lisa Gaudet, spokeswoman for Berkshire Healthcare, the facility’s parent company.

Thirty-two residents have tested positive. Fifty-one tested negative. And 17 residents recovered, Gaudet said.

Laura Crimaldi of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





