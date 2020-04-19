After shootings of youth, city councilors develop violence prevention plans

As of early Sunday evening, police had not made any arrests in the shootings that injured the 10-year-old and 16-year-old. An 18-year-old, Anthony Kelley, was arraigned Thursday on a murder charge in connection with King’s killing.

Then, on Saturday, a 10-year-old girl was critically injured in her home on Nazing Street in Roxbury when someone fired a gun in a neighboring apartment. And about two hours later, a 16-year-old boy was shot and injured on Walden Street in Jamaica Plain.

It started Wednesday, when 17-year-old Alissa King was shot and killed on Topliff Street in Dorchester, leaving family and friends grappling with how to mourn a victim of violence during a pandemic.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle said Sunday he had no updates, including possible motives for the shootings. He said the 10-year-old girl was in critical condition, but that both she and the 16-year-old boy are expected to survive.

The three shootings left city councilors concerned. The novel coronavirus pandemic is already disproportionately affecting communities of color and exacerbating inequalities that have existed for decades. And some of the usual violence prevention solutions — jobs programs, arts classes, sports leagues — are not possible in their regular formats while Bostonians continue to practice social distancing to try and suppress the spread of the virus.

“While I’m sad and angry and upset by these recent incidents of violence, the work to address inequities has to continue,” Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell said Sunday in a phone interview. "... We really have to go above and beyond to address these inequities that have existed in the past and to think creatively about how we can eradicate them.”

Campbell suggested funding existing violence-prevention workers with money from the Boston Resiliency Fund, the $25.6 million pot collected to help Bostonians most affected by the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn.

She is also keeping an eye on programs to engage teenagers who are no longer going to their schools because of the stay-at-home orders. Those school communities play an incredibly significant role, she said, especially for teens who don’t feel safe at home.

They need to stay connected, maybe through organized virtual hang-outs or some twist on the phone tree system the city has for older residents, she said.

“The inequities that existed before COVID-19 … are exacerbated by COVID-19. That’s producing more stress, more fear in our neighborhoods," Campbell said.

At-Large Councilor Annissa Essaibi George said she is worried about teenagers who have lost their support networks — both the formal connections to counselors and programs through their schools and the informal connections that come with seeing friends and supportive teachers or coaches every day.

“Now, more than ever, we need to come together as a community," Essaibi George said. "We certainly need to in order to fight this pandemic, but we can’t forget that so many of our residents are experiencing violence, experiencing trauma.”

Essaibi George encouraged Bostonians experiencing stress to seek help, either by calling the city’s 24-hour Neighborhood Trauma Team helpline at 617-431-0125 or by calling 311 to be connected to other services.

As people remain socially distant for their physical health, she said, they should turn their focus to their mental health.

“[The coronavirus] is going to magnify the other crises that are felt within communities, especially vulnerable communities. And it’s tied very directly to poverty, it’s tied very directly to trauma,” Essaibi George said. “It’s all, unfortunately, very much interconnected.”

At-Large Councilor Julia Mejia said she is trying to think creatively.

“This is the time for us to think outside the box, and really start applying different ways of addressing these issues that don’t require a lot of money and don’t require resolutions to be passed,” Mejia said.

That means things like organizing virtual paint nights for different groups — teenagers, single parents, seniors — who can get care packages of supplies delivered beforehand and follow along with a livestream of an artist instructing them, Mejia said.

It means weekly mental health check-ins with teenagers starting this week, where they can connect with peers and mental health professionals in a livestream and talk about what they’re going through. She’s and the group Determined Divas have a small fund to help people pay their bills, and she encouraged teenagers to contact them if they need help with cellphone bills so they can connect to the outside world.

Mejia acknowledged that none of those projects are a solution onto themselves, especially for people worried about basic needs like housing, food, and health.

“It’s to be able to help young people disconnect from their new normal, and do something that’s a little more fulfilling,” Mejia said.

When the pandemic is over, Mejia said, she hopes those systemic inequalities will be dismantled.

“I see it as an opportunity to right the wrongs and to redesign the way we move forward. I don’t want to go back to normal. I want to change the way things used to be,” Mejia said. “I think we’re learning a lot about ourselves, and we’re learning about political will, and about what are the resources the city has.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.