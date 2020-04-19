Baker calls for federal assistance for state budgets in coronavirus crisis

“For states to be able to support that initiative, obviously it’s important for the feds to support our efforts to fund the stuff we do,” the governor said. “If we’re laying off tens of thousands of people at exactly the time that they want to reopen the economy, we’re going to be swimming against the current they’re trying to create.”

Speaking in a television appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Baker said it will be difficult to reopen the US economy if states are struggling with huge budget shortfalls. And he said the impact here might be dire.

Governor Charlie Baker on Sunday made a call for the federal government to help states bail out their budgets, as Massachusetts and other jurisdictions struggle with the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Massachusetts, experts have told the state Legislature that tax revenues could decline by more than $4 billion amid the decreased economic activity brought about by the coronavirus outbreak, and that it could take years to repair the damage.

Baker spoke as governors have been under both political and economic pressure to lift restrictions intended to slow the spread of the disease. Protesters demonstrated in several cities on Saturday after President Trump encouraged them to “liberate” three states led by Democratic governors.

Baker, without mentioning Trump by name, said the federal government has “acknowledged that the surge is in different places in different states at different times.”

“We’re in a very different place here in Massachusetts than other states are," Baker added. “We’re right in the middle of the surge now.”

He said the state will benefit from the US government putting its “foot on the accelerator” when it comes to ramping up testing for coronavirus. Baker’s plan for managing the virus in Massachusetts after the surge relies heavily on testing for the virus and quickly identifying the people who have been in contact with those infected.

“In order for us to get back on our feet and start thinking about reopening, we have got to have better knowledge, and better understanding, and support for people who are dealing with this virus and people who come in close contact with [them],” Baker said.

Baker said he is listening to the US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about how to handle the crisis.

“Everything associated with testing ultimately has to be approved by the CDC and the FDA ― as it should be,” Baker said. “States shouldn’t be making their own decisions on that stuff.”

The governor added that the decisions on reopening will have to be made in coordination with nearby states. Massachusetts is part of a coalition of Northeastern states working together on a plan.

“I don’t want Massachusetts to do something that makes life incredibly complicated for New York, or New Jersey, or New Hampshire, or Vermont,” Baker said “And I certainly don’t want them to do something that creates issues and problems in Massachusetts.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.