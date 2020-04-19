City trucks driving through Boston announcing COVID-19 warnings in seven languages

Boston is broadcasting warnings about COVID-19 in multiple languages from trucks Sunday across Black, Latino, and immigrant-rich neighborhoods that have been hit especially hard by the spread of the virus.

Seven public works trucks fitted with sound equipment are driving through the neighborhoods with the highest rates of the virus — Hyde Park, Mattapan, Dorchester, East Boston, Roxbury, and Roslindale — delivering the message to wash hands and stay inside in seven languages until about 1 p.m., according to the office of Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

“This weekend we are launching new tactics to get the message out in the places that we know are hardest hit,” Walsh said in a statement. “We need everyone to know that we are in a public health emergency and we need everyone to do their part. We also continue to work on expanding access to testing for our residents, because every community deserves full access to the level of testing and communication that meets the needs they have.”