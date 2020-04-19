City trucks driving through Boston announcing COVID-19 warnings in seven languages

Boston is broadcasting warnings about COVID-19 in multiple languages from trucks Sunday across Black, Latino, and immigrant-rich neighborhoods that have been hit especially hard by the spread of the virus.
Seven public works trucks fitted with sound equipment are driving through the neighborhoods with the highest rates of the virus — Hyde Park, Mattapan, Dorchester, East Boston, Roxbury, and Roslindale — delivering the message to wash hands and stay inside in seven languages until about 1 p.m., according to the office of Mayor Martin J. Walsh.
“This weekend we are launching new tactics to get the message out in the places that we know are hardest hit,” Walsh said in a statement. “We need everyone to know that we are in a public health emergency and we need everyone to do their part. We also continue to work on expanding access to testing for our residents, because every community deserves full access to the level of testing and communication that meets the needs they have.”
Depending on the neighborhood, recordings will be played in a mix of English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, Vietnamese, Arabic, Somali, and Cabo Verdean Creole.
“Mayor Walsh has declared a public health emergency in the city of Boston. Stay home as much as you cacn. Wash your hands often, cover your face when out, and keep your distance from others. Visit boston.gov/coronavirus or call 311 for more information,” the announcement says, according to a recording provided to media outlets.
According to the latest data from the Boston Public Health Commission, there were 413 reported cases of COVID-19 in Hyde Park, 298 in Mattapan, 410 in East Boston, 335 in Roxbury, 302 in Roslindale, and 1,274 in Dorchester, Boston’s largest neighborhood.
Preliminary data in the city showed wide disparities between white and Black residents of Boston, officials said earlier in the month.
In March, a team of about 1,000 city employees and volunteers had also delivered printed information about the virus to all houses in Boston in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, Chinese, Vietnamese, Cabo Verdean Creole and, Russian, according to the mayor’s office. The city also has other multilingual resources on its website.
