On CNN, Mayor Walsh says ‘a lot of people were disappointing’ by playing golf, soccer on Sunday

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh appeared on “CNN Tonight” with Don Lemon Sunday night to talk about how city officials are managing the coronavirus pandemic as Massachusetts emerges as a virus hot spot.

Walsh told Lemon that “a lot of people were disappointing” in the way they took advantage of Sunday’s sunny, 60-degree weather.

“There were people out golfing,” he said. “There were people playing soccer. There were people gathering — I think, right now — not understanding the severity of what’s happening here in this country and in Boston, in Massachusetts. It’s just wrong.”