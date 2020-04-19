On CNN, Mayor Walsh says ‘a lot of people were disappointing’ by playing golf, soccer on Sunday

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh appeared on “CNN Tonight” with Don Lemon Sunday night to talk about how city officials are managing the coronavirus pandemic as Massachusetts emerges as a virus hot spot.
Walsh told Lemon that “a lot of people were disappointing” in the way they took advantage of Sunday’s sunny, 60-degree weather.
“There were people out golfing,” he said. “There were people playing soccer. There were people gathering — I think, right now — not understanding the severity of what’s happening here in this country and in Boston, in Massachusetts. It’s just wrong.”
He took the opportunity to encourage CNN viewers to continue being responsible about coming into contact with others.
“Social distancing is the key,” he told Lemon. “You stop coronavirus by social distancing. That’s the only way it’s going to happen.”
Walsh also spoke about Boston’s urgent need for more testing, adding that he does not think the city is ready to begin easing restrictions on businesses.
“Certainly we don’t want to be up and running again,” he said. “There’s no question about it. Boston had a very hot economy prior to the coronavirus, but we also need to be very careful.”
