Florida man killed in Seekonk car crash

A Florida man died Saturday after he drove his car off the road on I-195 East in Seekonk and crashed into a tree, according to State Police.

Michael Keefe, 60, was traveling eastbound just before 7:30 p.m. when he drove a 2012 Mercedes C30 off the left side of the highway and into the median before striking a tree. Keefe was ejected from the car, which then caught fire, State Police said in a statement.

Keefe was determined to be dead at the scene.