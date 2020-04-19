Local bird sightings

South of Boston: A snow goose was spotted at a pond in Canton. In Norfolk there were four purple martins at Stony Brook Wildlife Sanctuary in Norfolk, a cliff swallow and a Louisiana waterthrush at Lake Massapoag, and a vesper sparrow at McCarthy Park. Among reports were a redhead at Burrage Pond in Halifax, two caspian terns at Musquashicut Pond in Scituate, and 18 American pipits at Cumberland Farm fields in Middleborough.

Greater Boston: There were seven glossy ibises along the Charles River in Watertown, a great egret at Ell Pond, a red-headed woodpecker at Rock Meadow Pond in Ayer, a blue-headed vireo at Beaver Brook in Waltham, a bank swallow and a cliff swallow at Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Wayland, a black-throated blue warbler at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Watertown, and a dickcissel near Rumney Marsh Reservation in Revere.

North Shore: Amon sightings were a green-winged teal at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge in Newbury, a sora at Lynnfield Marsh IBA, a white-faced ibis foraging with a flock of glossy ibises in Essex Road fields in Ipswich along with two blue-headed vireos at Bald Hill Reservation in Boxford, and an orange-crowned warbler on the south side of Nahant.

South Shore: Reports included a willet on Shaw road in Fairhaven and seven razorbills at Buzzards Bay center in Dartmouth.

Western Mass: There were nine long-tailed ducks at Pontoosuc Lake in Lanesborough, two sandhill cranes at a field in Ashfield, seven ruddy ducks at Hampton Ponds in Westfield, two great egrets and a blue-gray gnatcatcher at Fannie Stebbins Wildlife Refuge in Longmeadow, and ten evening grosbeaks and five red crossbills at a private residence in Williamsburg.

Nantucket: There were 10 Northern shovelers at Great Point Lagoon, a continuing ruff and a blue grosbeak at the Milestone Cranberry Bogs, a red phalarope at Hummock Pond, and a Prothonotary Warbler along Polpis Road.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.