Pittsfield man dies, infant survives after car hits tree in Richmond

A Pittsfield man died but his infant passenger survived when their car crashed into a tree in Richmond Saturday, authorities said.

Austin Shaw, 25, was driving a Buick sedan northbound on Route 41 around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when he failed to make a turn and veered off the road into a tree, according to the Berkshire district attorney’s office.

Passersby called 911 and removed the infant from the vehicle. The baby suffered “little to no injuries,” according to the statement. Local EMTs took the infant to Berkshire Medical Center for evaluation, and the child was subsequently released. A spokesman for the DA’s office said the child had been in a car seat at the time of the crash, although he could not confirm if it had saved the infant’s life.