R.I. hits 150 deaths from the coronavirus

PROVIDENCE - The coronavirus has now killed 150 Rhode Islanders and infected more than 4,700 residents, according to data released Sunday by the Department of Health.
The state saw another 13 fatalities since Saturday, and an additional 230 confirmed cases.
There are 254 people in the hospital, 70 in intensive care, and 43 using ventilators.
Governor Gina Raimondo is scheduled to discuss the latest on the coronavirus crisis at 1 p.m. Sunday. We’ll have live updates here, so keep checking back.
