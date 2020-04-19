Stow police chief relieved of duties, places himself on administrative leave

Members of the State Police met with Marino Saturday at the Stow Police Department, Stow police said in a statement , and following the meeting, Marino placed himself on leave and named Sergeant Darren Thraen as acting chief of the department.

Stow Police Chief Ralph Marino has been “relieved of all duties” and has placed himself on indefinite administrative leave following a meeting Saturday with representatives from the State Police, officials said.

“The Town of Stow and its police department will cooperate fully in any investigation of Chief Marino or any other matters,” the statement read. “There is no reason to believe that the activities being investigated involve or concern the operations of the Stow Police Department.”

The statement did not discuss the matter of the investigation and the Stow police Facebook page appears to have been taken down as of Sunday evening.

A spokesman for the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, which would have jurisdiction over the alleged incident, said their office had no comment.

State Police referred all questions to the district attorney’s office.

Stow’s town counsel could not be reached for comment.

No further information was immediately available.

