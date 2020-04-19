Two drivers killed in Westborough head-on crash involving wrong-way driver

Two people died and one was injured after a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 in Westborough Saturday night, State Police said.
Viktoria I. Staskievich, 43, of Braintree, was allegedly driving a 2017 Volvo XC60 northbound in the southbound lane of I-495 when she struck a 2018 Chevrolet Trax head-on around 8:42 p.m., State Police said in a statement Sunday. Staskievich was taken to UMass Lakeside in Worcester, where she was pronounced dead.
She was the only person inside the Volvo at the time of the crash, police said.
Adam Nazare, 27, of Attleboro, was driving the Chevrolet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. An 83-year-old woman, who was a passenger inside the Chevrolet, was taken to UMass Lakeside in Worcester and was in critical condition as of Sunday morning.
State Police had first received reports of a wrong-way driver on I-495 South near Exit 21 in Hopkinton. The crash, which happened just north of Exit 22 in Westborough, was reported shortly after, police said.
The crash remains under investigation, police said. No further information was immediately available.
