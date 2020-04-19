Two drivers killed in Westborough head-on crash involving wrong-way driver

Two people died and one was injured after a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 in Westborough Saturday night, State Police said.

Viktoria I. Staskievich, 43, of Braintree, was allegedly driving a 2017 Volvo XC60 northbound in the southbound lane of I-495 when she struck a 2018 Chevrolet Trax head-on around 8:42 p.m., State Police said in a statement Sunday. Staskievich was taken to UMass Lakeside in Worcester, where she was pronounced dead.

She was the only person inside the Volvo at the time of the crash, police said.