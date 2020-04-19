Two male victims injured in Roxbury shooting

Two male victims have non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot in Roxbury Sunday night, the third shooting in Boston in a little over one day, police said.

Police received a call around 9:30 p.m. for two male victims who were shot in the area of 17 Turquoise Way in Roxbury, said Officer James Kenneally, a Boston police spokesman.

Information about the victims’ ages was not immediately available.