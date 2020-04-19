Two male victims injured in Roxbury shooting

Two male victims have non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot in Roxbury Sunday night, the third shooting in Boston in a little over one day, police said.
Police received a call around 9:30 p.m. for two male victims who were shot in the area of 17 Turquoise Way in Roxbury, said Officer James Kenneally, a Boston police spokesman.
Information about the victims’ ages was not immediately available.
No suspects had been arrested as of about 10:30 p.m., Kenneally said, and police were actively investigating the incident.
This incident comes about a day after two shootings shook Roxbury and Jamaica Plain, leaving a 10-year-old girl critically injured and a 16-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries, the Globe reported.
The shooting is the fourth in just as many days, starting with the slaying of 17-year-old Alissa King in Dorchester Wednesday.
No further information about the Sunday night incident was immediately available.
