‘Generally speaking’ — and in particular — pornography does pose problems in lives of families

Regarding the Big Number article in last Sunday’s Ideas section: It was disturbing that a psychologist would minimize pornography’s effect on individuals and families. Associate professor of psychology Joshua B. Grubbs wrote, “Generally speaking, most consumers do not report any problems in their lives as a result of pornography use.” Did he ask their families?

Do alcoholics or drug addicts report problems? Do food addicts report problems? Ask their doctors or their families. The nature of addiction is progressive and deadly. Why can a purveyor of pornography, such as Pornhub, offer free access to content during a worldwide crisis? Can other sellers of addictive substances offer free access for a limited time?