The EPA’s war on air

As a Boston pulmonologist and intensive-care-unit physician who studies air pollution, I strongly oppose this rule. My patients with asthma and emphysema are especially vulnerable to air pollution. I see firsthand how pollution harms their health. In my research, I have found that kids who live near busy roads in Boston have worse lung function and higher risk of asthma.

Thank you for the editorials “Trump’s team finds new ways to harm our health” (April 12) and “Don’t let Trump poison the air” (March 15), which call attention to the Environmental Protection Agency’s deceptively titled “transparency” rule that would censor the studies the EPA can use to set air quality standards. This rule would let the EPA ignore the most rigorous studies on the health effects of pollution.

This sweeping EPA rule is so dangerous, because we all breathe the outdoor air, and we depend on the EPA to base health standards on the best available evidence. The public comment period for this science-censorship rule is open until May 18.

As I write this, I am working long hours in the ICU, wishing we had relied on rigorous science to guide decisions to prevent this awful coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Mary B. Rice

Boston

The writer is a pulmonary and critical care physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and chair of the Environmental Health Policy Committee of the American Thoracic Society.





EPA making life easier for polluters

Could Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency stop persecuting the environment for just one second? While the rest of the world is distracted by our common public health crisis, the EPA is moving onward in its efforts to basically make life easier for polluters, in this case industries that emit soot into the air (“EPA won’t tighten soot rule, despite health crisis,” Page A2, April 15).

Never mind that EPA scientists found that lowering the emissions limit would save lives and that Harvard scientists have shown that this particulate has been found to increase the risk of death in that pandemic we’re all worried about. The official EPA line remains the same: We see no issue here.

What’s next? Dissolving the EPA altogether? Honestly, would we notice?

Debora Hoffman

Belmont