We’re in a transportation world we only dreamed of

Governor Baker is rightly exploring ways to restore our economy when today’s crisis ends (“Baker joins coalition to plan recovery,” Page A1, April 14). However, a smart reboot would not be one that restores what we had. It would be one that fixes the transportation snarls that were choking our economy before the coronavirus shut it down.

In the grip of the COVID-19 crisis, we are living in a transportation world we only dreamed of. Driving in rush hour is a breeze. There’s room on the MBTA, which is running on schedule. People are biking and walking. Air quality is way up, and climate-changing transportation emissions are way down.