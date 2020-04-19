We’re in a transportation world we only dreamed of

Governor Baker is rightly exploring ways to restore our economy when today’s crisis ends (“Baker joins coalition to plan recovery,” Page A1, April 14). However, a smart reboot would not be one that restores what we had. It would be one that fixes the transportation snarls that were choking our economy before the coronavirus shut it down.
In the grip of the COVID-19 crisis, we are living in a transportation world we only dreamed of. Driving in rush hour is a breeze. There’s room on the MBTA, which is running on schedule. People are biking and walking. Air quality is way up, and climate-changing transportation emissions are way down.
Now let’s see how we can make these changes permanent. All players can help. Biotech, financial, and other companies can encourage telecommuting and stagger the days their employees show up for work. Boston and the T can get serious about rapid bus lanes. Beacon Hill can reward carpooling and fully fund public transit statewide. Advocacy groups can chip away at our car-centric culture. The governor can put sustainable transportation at the center of his post-coronavirus plan.
This is the moment to take our dreams off the shelf and put them on the pavement. The crisis is an opportunity we can’t afford to waste.
Mike Prokosch
Dorchester