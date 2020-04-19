fb-pixel

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Monday

No live sports? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at the best rebroadcasts each day.

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated April 19, 2020, 7 minutes ago
Ty Law, who picked off three passes that day, had plenty of reason to celebrate with Tedy Bruschi (right) during the AFC Championship game Jan. 18, 2004.
Some channel –flipping may be required

Colts-Patriots, 2003 AFC Championship Game

CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Marvin Harrison caught three Peyton Manning passes. So did Ty Law in the Patriots’ 24-14 win.

Celtics-Hawks, March 12, 1985

NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

Larry Legend drops a franchise-record 60 points, but his most amazing basket is one that doesn’t count. You’ll know it when you see it.

Canucks-Bruins, Game 6, 2011 Stanley Cup Final

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

The Bruins end the suspense early, scoring four goals in a span of 4 minutes 14 seconds in the first period en route to evening the series with a 5-2 win.

