Instant replay: The best sports on TV Monday

Some channel –flipping may be required
Colts-Patriots, 2003 AFC Championship Game
CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Marvin Harrison caught three Peyton Manning passes. So did Ty Law in the Patriots’ 24-14 win.
Celtics-Hawks, March 12, 1985
NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.
Larry Legend drops a franchise-record 60 points, but his most amazing basket is one that doesn’t count. You’ll know it when you see it.
Canucks-Bruins, Game 6, 2011 Stanley Cup Final
NESN, 8:30 p.m.
The Bruins end the suspense early, scoring four goals in a span of 4 minutes 14 seconds in the first period en route to evening the series with a 5-2 win.
