Instant replay: The best sports on TV Monday

Some channel –flipping may be required

Colts-Patriots, 2003 AFC Championship Game

CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Marvin Harrison caught three Peyton Manning passes. So did Ty Law in the Patriots’ 24-14 win.

Celtics-Hawks, March 12, 1985

NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

Larry Legend drops a franchise-record 60 points, but his most amazing basket is one that doesn’t count. You’ll know it when you see it.

Canucks-Bruins, Game 6, 2011 Stanley Cup Final

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

The Bruins end the suspense early, scoring four goals in a span of 4 minutes 14 seconds in the first period en route to evening the series with a 5-2 win.

