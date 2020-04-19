North Carolina politicians lobby for return of live auto racing

Five Republican state senators are asking North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, to allow NASCAR races — without fans — next month at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In a normal year, NASCAR would run the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte track over Memorial Day weekend. Like other, sports, though, NASCAR’s schedule has been upended by the coronavirus. NASCAR said Friday it hopes to resume racing at some point in May without fans in the stands. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has said he hopes NASCAR can race next month at one of the state’s tracks, again without fans. On Sunday, North Carolina senators Kathy Harrington, Paul Newton, Todd Johnson, Vickie Sawyer, and Carl Ford said allowing a race at Charlotte would require the governor to amend his executive order. Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said Sunday that “Governor Cooper knows the importance of NASCAR to our state and he’s already been talking with track and team owners about how we could potentially restart racing. It’s too soon to predict specific decisions about future sporting events but any plan would prioritize public health and safety and preventing spread of the virus.”

William Byron, 22, wins drama-free NASCAR race

Nobody did anything to get fired or lose a sponsor this week, as William Byron won his second consecutive NASCAR virtual race by holding off Timmy Hill. Byron, 22 and in his third Cup season driving for Hendrick Motorsports, is an avid iRacer who learned to drive a stock car through the platform. “I wasn’t in a racing family growing up and obviously this was my avenue to cut my teeth,” Byron said. “I’m very thankful for what it has done for me. Driving the 24 car in real life for Hendrick Motorsports is a dream and I was really just a kid on here that was excited, a NASCAR face in a channel when I was racing against them. Now I am racing against them in real life." The race was low on dramatics. Matt DiBenedetto was parked after twice crashing at virtual Richmond (Va.) Raceway with Ryan Preece, the second incident clearly intentional. It triggered a Twitter spat between the two, with DiBenedetto demanding Preece’s address to go to his house to fight and Preece replying he’d give it to him if DiBenedetto showed up in the giraffe costume he wore while competing Sunday. Jimmie Johnson manually disconnected his simulator rather than wait out late-race repairs, and Kevin Harvick ate his lunch from the seat of his rig as he was in a 20-minute hold for repairs. But that was about it in terms of controversy on a day NASCAR desperately needed a drama-free event. Kyle Larson was fired this week for using a racial slur during a non-NASCAR sanctioned iRacing event last Sunday night, and drivers and fans are showing signs of losing some of the excitement that initially engulfed this virtual racing league when it launched during the coronavirus pandemic.