Safety Alohi Gilman prepared for his star turn in the NFL

After earning all-state honors in his native Hawaii, Gilman attended the Naval Academy Prep School in 2015 before playing his freshman season at the Naval Academy, where he was named ECAC Rookie of the Year and earned a spot on the All-American Athletic Conference team.

A hard-hitting safety who is rising up many draft lists, Alohi’s name in Hawaiian means “shining,” something he’s done a lot of during his college career.

Asai and Keawe Gilman chose a most appropriate name for their son, Alohi.

Gilman decided to leave Annapolis after the 2016 campaign, transferring to Notre Dame. Coincidentally, he played one of his best games as a Midshipmen against the Irish, registering a team-high 12 tackles in Navy’s 28-27 win.

Transfer rules prevented Gilman from playing for the Irish in 2017, but that didn’t stop him from becoming a team leader as he was named the club’s scout team player of the year.

Make no mistake, however, Gilman was not going to be second coming of "Rudy.” He was going to be the shining star of this South Bend script.

Gilman burst onto the stage at Notre Dame Stadium in 2018, starting all 13 games and collecting 90 tackles, including a school bowl-record 19 against Clemson in the Cotton Bowl. He was named a captain in 2019 and recorded another 74 tackles.

Several teammates credited Gilman for his fiery locker room leadership.

Despite being comparatively undersized (5 feet 10 inches, 201 pounds) Gilman does his best work close to the box, where he sticks his nose in wherever the ball is and throws his weight around with reckless abandon.

Gilman’s ability to recognize plays combined with his aggressive play, toughness, decent cover skills, and special teams acumen could make him attractive to the Patriots, who could start replenishing their safety squad.

Gilman could benefit from serving as Patrick Chung’s understudy before eventually taking on more responsibilities.

More than one draft analyst has linked Gilman to the Patriots.

“He’s a solid kid. He’s a special teams guy going in,’’ said ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. “He’s probably a late-round possibility going in at best. He runs adequately. He’s got decent sideline-to-sideline range. He’ll be special teams guy. He’ll hit you. He’ll tackle you. You know what he reminds me of? A guy Bill Belichick would draft. Bill Belichick would look at Alohi Gilman. [He’s] a late-round possibility for the New England Patriots. That’s the kind of guy that [Belichick] likes. He’ll make his mark early on.’’

While Kiper’s scouting report isn’t glowing, Gilman is used to it. He said he’s had to prove critics wrong at every stop of his football journey.

“It’s the story of my life,’’ Gilman said at the Combine. “People think I can’t run, I can’t cover, I can’t do this. It’s just another step for me to try and prove myself. I’m fully confident in [my abilities]. I always knew I could run. I always knew I could do the things that a lot people don’t think I can. So, I’m just coming out here and I’m here to prove [myself] and make a statement. I’m just blessed to be out here and get that opportunity.’’

Gilman said the skeptics just add fuel to his fire.

“I’m used to it at this point. It’s really something that, every level I’ve been to, it has been the same scenario, same thing,’’ Gilman said. “So, just coming to this situation and seeing the same things, it just adds more of a chip on my shoulder, which is a great thing for me and bad thing for other people.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

