The top defensive backs in the NFL draft

Listing player, school, height, weight, 40-yard dash time, round player is projected to be selected (vitals from the NFL Combine):

Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State, 6-1, 205, 4.48, 1

Perhaps the most fluid athlete in the entire draft, this cornerback has a marvelous mix of size, speed, and strength. Has exquisite cover skills, with the ability to mug and mirror receivers of all shapes and sizes all the way down the field.

C.J. Henderson, Florida, 6-0, 204, 4.39, 1

OK, so this guy is pretty darned fluid, too. Another corner with great physical tools, including long, strong arms that allow him to man handle receivers and also slip in and bat passes away at the last nano second. Had 6 interceptions and 22 pass breakups for the Gators.

A.J. Terrell, Clemson, 6-1, 195, 4.43, 1

The latest star from Cornerback U, Terrell excels at press coverage but can also turn and go with speedy receivers. A very physical player, Terrell has the closing burst to make jarring hits and will also stick his nose in on run defense.

Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-0, 201, 4.63, 1

This safety filled many roles for Nick Saban’s defense, playing strong and free safety, nickelback, and linebacker. He possesses excellent recognition skills, range, and closing burst. His work ethic and communication skills should allow him to make an immediate impact.

Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-2, 213, DNP, 1

The latest in a long line of tremendous safeties to emerge from Baton Rouge (Jamal Adams, Tyrann Mathieu to name two), Delpit also offers tremendous versatility – he can play anywhere and everywhere. He has excellent instincts and is a violent hitter.

Best of the rest: Kristian Fulton (CB), LSU (6-0, 197, 4.46); Trevon Diggs (CB), Alabama (6-1, 205, DNP); Antoine Winfield (S), Minnesota (5-9, 203, 4.45); Jeremy Chinn (S), Southern Illinois (6-3, 221, 4.45); Ashtyn Davis (S), California (6-1, 202, DNP).

