Seoul says no suspicious activity in North amid Kim concerns

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s presidential office says no suspicious activities have been detected in North Korea, a statement made Tuesday after reports surfaced that Kim Jong Un was in fragile condition after recent heart surgery.

The presidential Blue House said it couldn’t confirm Kim’s current health. CNN had cited an anonymous US official who said Kim was in “grave danger” after an unspecified surgery. Later, another US official told the same network that the concerns about Kim’s health are credible but the severity is hard to assess.