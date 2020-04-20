Self-employed, independent contractors, and ‘gig’ workers can now apply for state unemployment benefits

The acceptance of online applications for unemployment benefits by the state began about 10 days ahead of the previously announced schedule.

Tens of thousands of workers who are self-employed, independent contractor, freelancers, or “gig" workers, on Monday morning became eligible for the first time to apply for newly expanded unemployment insurance, the state announced.

Once applications are processed by the state Department of Unemployment Assistance, recipients will begin to receive hundreds of dollars in weekly benefits.

The program, called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, is funded under the federal $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which became law on March 27. In addition to expanding eligibility, the CARES Act adds $600 in weekly benefits to laid off workers and extends benefits for 13 weeks after the usual state cutoff of 26 weeks.

Advertisement

PUA, besides expanding the types of jobs covered, reaches another group: those workers who otherwise would be deemed ineligible for not having worked long enough, or earned enough, before losing their jobs due to the pandemic.

The state unemployment agency had originally set April 30 as the date for accepting PUA applications but moved it up with completion of an upgrade of its computer platform.

“I’m proud of everything our team is doing to rapidly implement new programs," said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta.

Massachusetts, like other states, has been hit with a deluge of unemployment claims — almost 575,000 since mid-March, compared to 25,000 claims in the four weeks before the virus struck.













Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.