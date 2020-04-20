Here’s what politicians are saying about marijuana on 4/20

Marijuana Moment is a wire service assembled by Tom Angell, a marijuana legalization activist and journalist covering marijuana reform nationwide. The views expressed by Angell or Marijuana Moment are neither endorsed by the Globe nor do they reflect the Globe’s views on any subject area.

Dozens of lawmakers and congressional candidates called for marijuana reform on 4/20, the unofficial holiday celebrating cannabis culture and consumption.

While major brands are marketing off the informal cannabis holiday, policymakers and office-seekers are drawing attention to the ongoing harms of prohibition and encouraging policy changes.