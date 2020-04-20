fb-pixel
MARIJUANA MOMENT

Here’s what politicians are saying about marijuana on 4/20

By Kyle Jaeger Marijuana Moment,Updated April 20, 2020, 55 minutes ago
Marijuana Moment is a wire service assembled by Tom Angell, a marijuana legalization activist and journalist covering marijuana reform nationwide. The views expressed by Angell or Marijuana Moment are neither endorsed by the Globe nor do they reflect the Globe’s views on any subject area.

Dozens of lawmakers and congressional candidates called for marijuana reform on 4/20, the unofficial holiday celebrating cannabis culture and consumption.

While major brands are marketing off the informal cannabis holiday, policymakers and office-seekers are drawing attention to the ongoing harms of prohibition and encouraging policy changes.

Here’s what they’re saying:

Members of Congress

Senator Bernie Sanders

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Senator Ed Markey

Representative Don Young

Representative Dwight Evans

Representative Ro Khanna

Representative Donna Shalala

Current and former government officials

Former Representative Beto O’Rourke

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Govenor John Fetterman

Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine

Congressional candidates

Alex Morse (Massachusetts)

Betsy Sweet (Maine)

Lawrence Hamm (New Jersey)

Hector Oseguera (New Jersey)

State and local candidates

Andru Volinsky (New Hampshire)

