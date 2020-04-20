Here’s what politicians are saying about marijuana on 4/20

Marijuana Moment is a wire service assembled by Tom Angell, a marijuana legalization activist and journalist covering marijuana reform nationwide. The views expressed by Angell or Marijuana Moment are neither endorsed by the Globe nor do they reflect the Globe’s views on any subject area.
Dozens of lawmakers and congressional candidates called for marijuana reform on 4/20, the unofficial holiday celebrating cannabis culture and consumption.
While major brands are marketing off the informal cannabis holiday, policymakers and office-seekers are drawing attention to the ongoing harms of prohibition and encouraging policy changes.
Here’s what they’re saying:
Members of Congress
Senator Bernie Sanders
It makes no sense for young people to be denied jobs because they were arrested for smoking marijuana. It is time to legalize marijuana, expunge past marijuana convictions and end the failed war on drugs. pic.twitter.com/KimMYKoLAn— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 20, 2020
Senator Elizabeth Warren
It’s long past time to legalize marijuana and create a cannabis industry that’s open to all—and begin to repair the damage caused by our current criminal justice system. https://t.co/tqjRBsuA7t— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 20, 2020
Senator Ed Markey
We must legalize marijuana and expunge all prior convictions.— Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) April 20, 2020
Representative Don Young
For too long, the federal government has stood in the way of states that have acted to set their own #cannabis policies. I’ve visited my state’s legal cannabis operations, and the fact is that these businesses contribute to our economy and create jobs for Alaskans. pic.twitter.com/cX8zvsxtZa— Rep. Don Young (@repdonyoung) April 20, 2020
Representative Dwight Evans
As a supporter of legalizing cannabis, I urge #Philly residents: remember to use your medical marijuana at HOME – no public gatherings - stay home and save lives this #420day! #philly420 https://t.co/yMayjSGjWs— Dwight Evans (@RepDwightEvans) April 20, 2020
Representative Ro Khanna
We must legalize marijuana.— Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 20, 2020
We must expunge marijuana convictions.
We must reinvest in the communities of color disproportionately impacted by the failed War on Drugs.
This is a matter of justice.
Representative Donna Shalala
For years, states have been changing their cannabis laws without investing in a better understanding of the effects of cannabis on human health.— Rep. Donna E. Shalala (@RepShalala) April 20, 2020
My bill would reschedule cannabis and allow us to study it, so we can safely bring US cannabis policy into the 21st century. #420day pic.twitter.com/v2HKUkP0eJ
Current and former government officials
Former Representative Beto O’Rourke
Legalize marijuana. Free the people arrested for marijuana and expunge their records. Prioritize licenses to sell marijuana to those who disproportionately bore the brunt of the war on drugs (blacks have been arrested at 3x the rate of whites). https://t.co/Fb3BaI3siH— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 20, 2020
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro
We need to legalize marijuana.— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) April 20, 2020
We also need to release those incarcerated for minor drug charges and expunge their records so they can live productive lives.
It’s long past time we end the failed war on drugs. pic.twitter.com/z7JZyz9PPP
Pennsylvania Lieutenant Govenor John Fetterman
4 years ago my campaign released this video.— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) April 20, 2020
I was the only national candidate to call for marijuana’s full legalization; emphasizing the damage rooted in racism.
The case has never been more resonant than this #420day
Marijuana | Fetterman for Senate https://t.co/9ydDq6izCg pic.twitter.com/b1WoDahXMW
Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine
State AGs have an important role to play in #cannabis policy and innovation to ensure that the cannabis market is responsive to the significant racial disparities in the criminal justice system—which persist today.— AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) April 20, 2020
Congressional candidates
Alex Morse (Massachusetts)
Today, on #420day, I am urging Governor Baker to designate cannabis dispensaries as essential businesses. Allow for adult-use cannabis sales and protect public health. Limit sales to Massachusetts residents and allow adult-use stores to make curbside deliveries of their products.— Alex Morse (@AlexBMorse) April 20, 2020
Betsy Sweet (Maine)
"As your U.S. Senator, I will support the legalization of marijuana. This is a medical issue. This is a racial issue. This is a social justice issue.— Betsy Sweet (@BetsySweetME) April 20, 2020
Add your name if you support legalizing cannabis in the United States. #legalizeit
➡️ https://t.co/4BkBbOnbOU pic.twitter.com/DVrlGa82DP
Lawrence Hamm (New Jersey)
Happy #420 everybody! TODAY IS THE DAY! I will be LIVE answering your questions on https://t.co/SBmJ9LPyc2 at 7 PM sharp! I look forward to hearing from all of my future constituents! #RedditAMA #HammForSenate pic.twitter.com/2NYZNPk3sg— Lawrence Hamm for US Senate (@HammForSenate) April 20, 2020
Hector Oseguera (New Jersey)
On 4/20 remember that the most dangerous thing about cannabis is getting caught with it.— Hector for Congress NJ08 (@Oseguera2020) April 20, 2020
State and local candidates
Andru Volinsky (New Hampshire)
New Hampshire is in the top third of states w/ the highest Black arrest rates for marijuana possession. We must legalize and expunge the records of all, including Black people, who are 4x more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white people #nhpolitics #420day https://t.co/dE6NOYca5c— Andru Volinsky (@AndruVolinsky) April 20, 2020