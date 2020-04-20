Kansas couple targeted in bungled pot raid settles lawsuit

LEAWOOD, Kan. — A Kansas City-area couple whose home was raided by a police tactical team in a bungled 2012 search for marijuana has settled a federal lawsuit against the sheriff’s deputies who led the operation.

The amount of the settlement with Robert and Adlynn Harte, of Leawood, Kansas, is unknown because the settlement document has been sealed, KCUR-FM reported. But US District Judge John Lungstrum ruled that he would unseal it once the parties have redacted portions related to the Hartes’ children.

Cheryl Pilate, an attorney for the Hartes, said the case had been “resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties.” Larry Ferree III, a lawyer for the Johnson County deputies, said the same thing.