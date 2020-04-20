Armed robbery suspect captured following police chase and crash in Walpole

A Brockton man is in custody for his alleged role in the armed robbery of a Cumberland Farms convenience store in Walpole that lead to a police chase and crash on Route 1 in that town Sunday night, Walpole police said.

The incident began around 10:45 p.m. Sunday when a man entered the store in the 1300 block of Main Street while armed with a firearm, police wrote in a statement. The suspect fled in a vehicle before officers arrived on the scene, police said. Main Street is also known as Route 1A.

A short time later, Walpole police spotted a “suspicious vehicle” on State Street and tried to stop it. Instead, the driver sped off a high rate of speed north onto Main Street toward the town’s center, police said.