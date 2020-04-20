Armed robbery suspect captured following police chase and crash in Walpole

A Brockton man is in custody for his alleged role in the armed robbery of a Cumberland Farms convenience store in Walpole that lead to a police chase and crash on Route 1 in that town Sunday night, Walpole police said.
The incident began around 10:45 p.m. Sunday when a man entered the store in the 1300 block of Main Street while armed with a firearm, police wrote in a statement. The suspect fled in a vehicle before officers arrived on the scene, police said. Main Street is also known as Route 1A.
A short time later, Walpole police spotted a “suspicious vehicle” on State Street and tried to stop it. Instead, the driver sped off a high rate of speed north onto Main Street toward the town’s center, police said.
“Moments later, officers engaged this vehicle in pursuit to RT#1, where the suspect vehicle crashed into a guardrail,” police wrote. “Three suspects fled on foot.”
Police said a foot chase ensued and one of the three suspects was captured on Route 1.
He was identified as Denyson Pierre, 20, of Ridge Street in Brockton. The charges Pierre faces were not immediately available.
Police launched a search that included the use of the State Police helicopter, a K9 dog and officers from Walpole, Sharon, Norwood police and State Police troopers. However, the two other suspects remain at large, Walpole police said.
"We are grateful that the clerk and officers are ok following this incident,'' police wrote.
@WalpolePolice responded to Rt#1A Cumberland Farms tonight for armed robbery-gun. Suspects fled in vehicle & engaged in pursuit by WPD. Vehicle crashed on Rt#1 & officers pursued on foot. One suspect in custody. Thank you @MassStatePolice @SharonMAPolice pic.twitter.com/Wd1rDUJUgh— Chief Carmichael (@WalpoleChief) April 20, 2020
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.