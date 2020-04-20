Boston releases map of coronavirus testing sites

Public health authorities in Boston on Monday unveiled a map showing community health centers in the city where testing for COVID-19 is now available. Combined with area hospitals, 15 testing sites are now available in the city alone.
The interactive map, which includes hours of operation, addresses, and contact information for the centers, can be found at boston.gov/coronavirus and bphc.org/coronavirus.
Officials are still asking residents to call ahead for pre-screening and to schedule an appointment. Testing is free regardless of insurance or immigration status, according to Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office.
“Every community deserves full access to COVID-19 testing," said Walsh in a statement. “We will continue to work to expand access to testing for all residents across Boston, particularly our hardest hit communities.”
He continued, “Access to neighborhood-based testing will help us quickly identify cases, and get people the care and support needed to recover and prevent the further spread of COVID-19.”
As of Sunday, Boston had 5,516 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 175 deaths.
Testing facilities in Boston include:
- Codman Square Health Center
- The Dimock Center
- DotHouse Health
- Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center
- Mattapan Community Health Center
- Whittier Street Health Center
- East Boston Neighborhood Health Center
- Upham’s Corner Health Center
- Bowdoin Street Health Center
- Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Community Physicians at Hyde Park
- Brigham and Women’s Hospital (main campus)
- Carney Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Medical Center
- Tufts Medical Center