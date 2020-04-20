Boston releases map of coronavirus testing sites

Public health authorities in Boston on Monday unveiled a map showing community health centers in the city where testing for COVID-19 is now available. Combined with area hospitals, 15 testing sites are now available in the city alone.

The interactive map, which includes hours of operation, addresses, and contact information for the centers, can be found at boston.gov/coronavirus and bphc.org/coronavirus.

Officials are still asking residents to call ahead for pre-screening and to schedule an appointment. Testing is free regardless of insurance or immigration status, according to Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office.